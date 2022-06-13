Schools Q&A Melissa Copeland – Science teacher at Helena High School

Q: What do you love about teaching science?

A: I love the discovery. Science is fun to do. I love to see kids light up when they understand a concept.

Q: What is your favorite part about teaching high schoolers?

A: I love the type of relationship you can have with them. For some of them, you become more than just a teacher, you become a friend or mentor. I love watching them grow and mature from 9th grade to 12th grade. The changes they go through educationally, emotionally, and physically is fun to watch. It’s even better when I am able to stay in touch with them through college and/or life choices.

Q: What would you say is the most rewarding aspect of teaching?

A: The relationships I gain from my students. They teach me more than I could ever teach them in a classroom.

Q: What type of teaching methods do you think high schoolers respond best to?

A: Honest and real. They like to be able to see the real-world relevance in what they are doing. My science kids like to do science, not just sit and receive information.

Q: High school can be a tough time for teenagers. How do you communicate to your students that they have you as part of their in-school support system should they be struggling?

A: I tell my students all the time; do not sit and suffer in silence. Chances are others have the same question(s). My room is a place we can all fail forward and learn together. High school is a journey and we are in it together. It is my job to help them reach their goals. My door (or email) is always open. I am here to help.