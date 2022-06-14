Charles Wood

Columbiana

Charles Wood, age 75, of Columbiana, passed away Monday, June 13.

A visitation will be held Thursday, June 16, from 10-11 a.m. at Bolton Funeral Home. The service will follow at 11 a.m. He will be buried at Spring Creek Cemetery. Reverend David Warren and Reverend Governor Reed will be officiating. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Gladys Wood.

Charles is survived by his wife, Debbie Wood; his daughters, Wendy Martin (Justin) and Kristy Raco (Chris); his grandchildren, Kelsey Thornton (Nathan), Skyler Martin (Brooke), Rance Pearce (Bailey), Anna Reese Pearce, Braxton and Libby Raco; his great-grandchildren, River, Jack, and Lilly Brooke; and his brother, Bill Wood (Debbie).

