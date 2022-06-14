Mayor’s Corner: A weekly update from Brian Puckett

Saturday, Saturday, Saturday! I know that many of you just read that in voice of the old 80’s and 90s monster truck show commercials, and if you didn’t, you are probably going back to the top to say it that way in your head or out loud.

Let me just say that this Saturday in Helena is going to be big, and it’s going to be tons of fun for the whole family.

In just three short days, the Helena Old Town Board will be presenting its next Old Town Live concert in its series.

This will be a mid-morning to early-afternoon show that serves as a great way for getting the family out to Helena Amphitheater Park. Come for the Farmer’s Market that starts at 8 a.m. and stay for the music and fun to come with Rock and Roll Playhouse for Kids.

Along with awesome music, you can enjoy water inflatables, bounce houses, face painting and dancing. There will be a break between the two sets, which will give you an opportunity to grab some pizza, a grilled cheese or hot dogs. (Pssst…. there will also be adult drinks available).

Let’s talk a little more about the city business that took place this past Monday night at the City Council meeting. I would like to brag on our Council members and how much effort they put into making great things happen for our city.

During this week’s meeting, two of the biggest votes that took place were about improving more of the infrastructure that myself and the Council promised to be good stewards with.

This week’s votes were to initiate the state bid process for sidewalk repairs in 52 locations and storm water inlet repairs at 62 sites throughout the city. My mission is to not only help the city grow smarter, but to enhance things we already have in motion.

I want to wrap this week’s letter up with some congratulations. On Monday, the Helena High School softball team was recognized for all of their success this past season after going 40-6-3 and coming in second in Class 6A at the state tournament.

Brooklynn Kirksey, Brooklyn Kelley and Lamaria Bennett were all recognized for the top-five finishes at the State Outdoor Track Championship.

Finally, I want to say a huge thank you to our building inspector Keith Martin, building official Dejay Jones and officer Richard Black.

These three were the first on the scene of a workplace injury this past week. They were able to resuscitate the gentleman and saved the man’s life. Both Keith and Richard are also certified paramedics.

Their quick action allowed for members of police and fire to stabilize the man and transport him to UAB. This is another example of how every city team member pitches in to help wherever they can, whether it’s their department or not.

Until next Wednesday, I hope that everyone has a great rest of the week, and to all of the dads out there, Happy Father’s Day.

Together As One,

Brian