Arrest reports for May 6 through June 7
Published 2:28 pm Wednesday, June 15, 2022
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from May 6 through June 7:
Columbiana
May 6
-Melissa Jane McNeal, 43, FTA – expired tag.
May 10
-Erica Nicole Herrod, 38, harassment – family.
May 11
-Jason Lee Davis, 22, FTA – driving while revoked and FTA reasonable/prudent.
May 12
-Emmanuel Lakeem Ervin, 26, drug paraphernalia – 1st.
May 13
-James Keon Prentice, 34, FTA – driving while suspended.
-Daniel Tyler Blackerby, 28, FTA reckless driving and FTA – no tag.
May 20
-Jessie Roy Carter, 18, theft – bicycle, less than $500.
-Jessie Roy Carter, 18, miscellaneous theft.
May 21
-Jeremy Keith Lawley, 36, drug paraphernalia.
May 25
-Darlene Fleming Davis, 61, FTA driving while revoked.
May 26
-Bridgett West Stevenson, 37, theft – from yards.
May 27
-Anna Michael Hill, 22, FTA – no proof of insurance.
-Jonathan Tyler Hodgens, 26, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Helena
May 29
-Danilo Alexander Guzman Pineda, 36, driving under the influence – alcohol.
May 30
-Antarius Lanay Mitchell, 23, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 31
-Jeffrey Wayne Wooten, 57, bail jumping second degree.
-Cyrun Kahonoki Gathungu, 34, domestic violence 3rd.
-Jarrod Lee Daniel, 43, domestic violence third, interference with a domestic violence emergency call, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
-Justin Alex Hinds, 41, illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
June 1
-William Brent Brashier, 38, probation violation.
June 2
-Fontonio Dearrius Smith, 32, domestic violence 3rd.
-Jorge Hernandez, 28, bail jumping second degree.
June 5
-Kiara Beyonce Booker, 20, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Montevallo
June 3
-Christopher Issiah Gano, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.
-Coby Leterrance Norwood, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
June 5
-Jesse Edward Armstrong, dangerous drugs – possession of dangerous drugs.
June 7
-Anthony Lee Stanfield, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
Pelham
May 29
-Antoneshia M. Posey, 23, of Birmingham, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale; forfeiture – 1st offense.
May 30
-Lisa A. Dichiara, 55, of Alabaster, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances, etc. – combined substances DUI.
-Orlin J. Mejia Ulloa, 20, of Birmingham, unlawful acts and offenses; penalties – liquor – minor consume alcohol.
-Lesman J. Meza, 18, of Birmingham, unlawful acts and offenses; penalties – liquor law and violation – underage purchase/consumption/possession/transportation of alcohol.
-Michael D. Muncher, 25, of Pelham, elder abuse and neglect – second degree.
May 31
-Ja’niah S. Jordan, 20, of Selma, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been canceled, etc.; impoundment of vehicle and traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled.
-Mac D. Square, 37, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.; impoundment of vehicle and traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled.
June 1
-Masson T. Derrman, 21, Addison, La., receiving stolen property in the first degree – RSP possessing stolen property.
June 2
-Cardell T. Alexander, 21, of Alabaster, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
-Cardell T. Alexander, 21, of Alabaster, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale; forfeiture – 1st offense and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
-Jesus C. Arellano, 42, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances, etc – alcohol .08 or more DUI.
-Elijah I. Conner, 18, of Montevallo, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway and traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license.
-Jorge Hernandez Ruiz, 28, of Alabaster, criminal trespass in the third degree – criminal trespass in the third degree – enters/remains in/on premises.
-Donavan A. Patterson, 21, of Birmingham, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale; forfeiture – 1st offense.
-Ryan A. Saint, 26, of Campbell, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.; impoundment of vehicle and traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled.
June 3
-Robert N. Parker, 37, of Hoover, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.
June 4
-Edwin J. Kennard, 39, of Starkville, Miss., stalking in the second degree – stalking – 2nd degree.