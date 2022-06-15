Arrest reports for May 6 through June 7

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from May 6 through June 7:

Columbiana

May 6

-Melissa Jane McNeal, 43, FTA – expired tag.

May 10

-Erica Nicole Herrod, 38, harassment – family.

May 11

-Jason Lee Davis, 22, FTA – driving while revoked and FTA reasonable/prudent.

May 12

-Emmanuel Lakeem Ervin, 26, drug paraphernalia – 1st.

May 13

-James Keon Prentice, 34, FTA – driving while suspended.

-Daniel Tyler Blackerby, 28, FTA reckless driving and FTA – no tag.

May 20

-Jessie Roy Carter, 18, theft – bicycle, less than $500.

-Jessie Roy Carter, 18, miscellaneous theft.

May 21

-Jeremy Keith Lawley, 36, drug paraphernalia.

May 25

-Darlene Fleming Davis, 61, FTA driving while revoked.

May 26

-Bridgett West Stevenson, 37, theft – from yards.

May 27

-Anna Michael Hill, 22, FTA – no proof of insurance.

-Jonathan Tyler Hodgens, 26, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Helena

May 29

-Danilo Alexander Guzman Pineda, 36, driving under the influence – alcohol.

May 30

-Antarius Lanay Mitchell, 23, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

May 31

-Jeffrey Wayne Wooten, 57, bail jumping second degree.

-Cyrun Kahonoki Gathungu, 34, domestic violence 3rd.

-Jarrod Lee Daniel, 43, domestic violence third, interference with a domestic violence emergency call, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

-Justin Alex Hinds, 41, illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

June 1

-William Brent Brashier, 38, probation violation.

June 2

-Fontonio Dearrius Smith, 32, domestic violence 3rd.

-Jorge Hernandez, 28, bail jumping second degree.

June 5

-Kiara Beyonce Booker, 20, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Montevallo

June 3

-Christopher Issiah Gano, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.

-Coby Leterrance Norwood, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

June 5

-Jesse Edward Armstrong, dangerous drugs – possession of dangerous drugs.

June 7

-Anthony Lee Stanfield, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Pelham

May 29

-Antoneshia M. Posey, 23, of Birmingham, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale; forfeiture – 1st offense.

May 30

-Lisa A. Dichiara, 55, of Alabaster, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances, etc. – combined substances DUI.

-Orlin J. Mejia Ulloa, 20, of Birmingham, unlawful acts and offenses; penalties – liquor – minor consume alcohol.

-Lesman J. Meza, 18, of Birmingham, unlawful acts and offenses; penalties – liquor law and violation – underage purchase/consumption/possession/transportation of alcohol.

-Michael D. Muncher, 25, of Pelham, elder abuse and neglect – second degree.

May 31

-Ja’niah S. Jordan, 20, of Selma, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been canceled, etc.; impoundment of vehicle and traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled.

-Mac D. Square, 37, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.; impoundment of vehicle and traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled.

June 1

-Masson T. Derrman, 21, Addison, La., receiving stolen property in the first degree – RSP possessing stolen property.

June 2

-Cardell T. Alexander, 21, of Alabaster, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Cardell T. Alexander, 21, of Alabaster, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale; forfeiture – 1st offense and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Jesus C. Arellano, 42, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances, etc – alcohol .08 or more DUI.

-Elijah I. Conner, 18, of Montevallo, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway and traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license.

-Jorge Hernandez Ruiz, 28, of Alabaster, criminal trespass in the third degree – criminal trespass in the third degree – enters/remains in/on premises.

-Donavan A. Patterson, 21, of Birmingham, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale; forfeiture – 1st offense.

-Ryan A. Saint, 26, of Campbell, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.; impoundment of vehicle and traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled.

June 3

-Robert N. Parker, 37, of Hoover, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

June 4

-Edwin J. Kennard, 39, of Starkville, Miss., stalking in the second degree – stalking – 2nd degree.