Land transactions for April 28-May 3

The following land transactions occurred between April 28 and May 3 in Shelby County:

April 28

-Richard J. Wilson to Nathaniel B. Vaught, for $422,500, for Lot 1025 in Riverwoods Sector 10 Final Plat.

-Teresa Rae Forman to MCH SFR Property Owner 3 LLC, for $276,000, for Lot 55 in Hampton Square.

-Nicholas Brost to Kyle Lawrence Page, for $200,000, for Lot 23 in Mitchell Subdivision Resurvey of Lots 23, 24, 25 & 26.

-Joann Turley to Winton Mitchell Hallisey, for $312,000, for Lot 1 in Cedar Cove Phase I.

-John Wesley Gable to John Wesley Gable, for $513,390, for property in Section 7, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Barry Grantham to Alfred A. Lamoureux, for $27,000, for property in Section 7, Township 20, Range 1 East.

-Matthew B. Parker to Gabrielle Pybus, for $151,600, for property in Section 2, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

-Richard G. Weiland to Katie Weiland, for $195,000, for Lot 10 in Meadowview First Sector Addition.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Adrienne L. Armstrong, for $559,900, for Lot 99 in Creekview Sector 2.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Sarah Schlosser Williams, for $499,900, for Lot 30 in Creekview Sector 2.

-Zheng Wei Zheng to Debashia Saha, for $520,000, for Lot 75 in Arbor Hill Phase III.

-Robert Burnett to FKH SFR Propco J LP, for $402,400, for Lot 13 in Cameron Woods.

-Sherry Lester to Anna Lester Garner, for $318,000, for Lot 56 in Village at Brook Highland.

-Spartan Invest LLC to Nancy Elizabeth Mendoza, for $250,000, for Lots 9 and 10 in Dunstans Map of Calera.

-Marlana Smedley to MCH SFR Property Owner 3 LLC, for $340,500, for Lot 308 in Reserve at Timberline Sector 4 Phase One.

-Alexandra Marie Hulon to Jeff Hulon, for $418,310, for property in Section 14, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Jeff Hulon to D H & H Inc., for $418,310, for property in Section 14, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Jerome P. Davis to Colby Braxton Allen, for $127,000, for property in Section 28, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Marlon Daniel to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $252,300, for Lot 230 in High Ridge Village Phase 4 Final Plat.

-OP Gold LLC to MCH SFR Property Owner 3 LLC, for $363,000, for Lot 225 in Ridge at Stonehaven Phase Two.

-James Roy Matlock to Judy Ann Bollinger, for $345,000, for Lot 66 in Dunnavant Square.

-Glenda C. McArdle to Brian Thomas Properties LLC, for $31,000, for property in Section 25, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Jacob Ryan Ford to Kelly Burns Hendrix, for $301,000, for Lot 197 in Wynlake Sector 5 Amended Plat.

-Frank C. Ellis to RUHAR6 LLC, for $110,000, for property in Section 19, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Jesse Stephen James to Jo Ellen Mudd, for $399,000, for property in Section 36, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

April 29

-Karol Hodges Belcher to Lisa Ray, for $400,000, for Lot 61 in Hills at Brook Highland.

-Wanda J. Dimon to Gregory Holdings LLC, for $85,000, for property in Section 24, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Timothy Ferrell to J. Kendall Burt, for $27,500, for Lot 2 in Chester Jordan Family Subdivision.

-Lequin Snipes to McLean SFR Investment LLC, for $359,900, for Lot 24 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Evan P. Agnew to Carol T. Smith, for $345,000, for Lot 302 in Hillsboro Phase II Amended.

-Glenn Robert Sloan to Donna D. Wilson, for $337,000, for Lot 146 in Wynlake Phase 4B Final Plat.

-Julia Marie Rivera to Michael W. Morton, for $726,000, for Lots 6 and 7 in Weatherly Windsor Sector 9.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Jeffrey Causey, for $504,214, for Lot B-45 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

-SLCK Properties LLC to TDF Holdings LLC, for $3,475,000, for Lot 11A2 in Meadow Brook Corporate Park South phase II Resurvey No. 10.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Eric Dene Rosenberry, for $540,040, for Lot B-46 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

-Steven J. Howe to Anna Michell Nicholson, for $440,000, for property in Section 33, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Kelsey N. Cunningham to Sarah Beth Wright, for $197,500, for Lot 83 in Waterford Village Sector 5 Phase 2.

-Rody P. Nicholson to Elizabeth K. Langford, for $286,000, for Lot 517 in Spratlins Addition to Shelby Forest Estates Resurvey of Lots 511, 513, 516 and 517.

-Kennith L. Young to David J. Schmitt, for $440,000, for Lot 1908 in Dunrobin at Ballantrae Phase 1.

-Classic American Homes Inc. to Brian W. Reed, for $579,900, for Lot 416 in Lime Creek Phase 4 at Chelsea Preserve.

-Vicky Lea Nash to Garry L. Cain, for $200,000, for property in Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Deborah E. Reynolds to Garry L. Cain, for $110,000, for property in Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Kayla Rockett Neighbors to Garrison Foster, for $123,500, for property in Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-Jessica T. Genry to Darrin Calvert, for $570,000, for Lot 1 in Chelsea South Estates and property in Section 18, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Cameron Mills to Robert B. Lackey, for $965,000, for Lot 2 in Ronnie D. and T. Suzanne Owens Estate Lot 1 and Lot 2.

-Ida L. Pack to Martha W. Hale, for $275,000, for Lot 16 in Southlake Crest 2nd Sector Amended Map.

-John McLemore to Stephen Patrick Handley, for $271,000, for Lot 203 in Weatherly Warwick Village Sector 17 Phase II Amended Map.

-A. John Farmer to Chris McCann, for $154,000, for Lot 25 in Southwind Second Sector.

-John Roquemore Chambless to Roger K. Phillips, for $340,000, for Lot 159 in Edenton 4th Amended Plat.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Ifeoma N. Kamalu, for $901,052, for Lot 1226 in Blackridge Phase 2 Resurvey No. 1.

-James S. Haywood to Carson S. Campbell, for $529,900, for Lot 2233 in Birkdale at Ballantrae.

-John K. Wakefield to Kevin Rentfrow, for $880,000, for Lot 37 in Greystone 7th Sector Phase IV.

-William R. Penix to OP Gold LLC, for $419,500, for Lot 1136 in Lauchlin at Ballantrae Phase 1.

-Kim R. Winsett to Halo Fund 1 LLC, for $350,000, for Lot 39 in Kentwood 1st Addition.

-Nathan Daniel Dunaway to Laura Michele Wilson, for $555,000, for property in Section 10, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Clayssic Home Innovations LLC to Portrait Homes BHM LLC, for $228,000, for Lots 83, 84, 85, 86, 87 and 88 in Farmingdale Estates Sector 5.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Eldrick T. Moton, for $374,145, for Lot 1733 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Tony C. Smith to Stephen James Smith, for $431,932, for Lot 47 in Creekview Sector 1.

-Jonathan T. Russell to Millie Rose Cole, for $150,000, for Lot 5 in Owens Addition to Columbiana.

-Mary E. Essien to George Mensah, for $186,250, for Lot 6 in Legacy Parc.

-Aaron Eugene Grannan to MCH SFR Property Owner 3 LLC, for $336,500, for Lot 79 in St. Charles Place Phase 2 Sector 6.

-Apollonia Parker to Benjamin W. Short, for $350,000, for property in Section 5, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Devrick Jerrod Mostella, for $369,368, for Lot 116 in Creekview Sector 2.

-Linda J. Tatum to Jasmine Shumack, for $268,000, for Lot 739 in Waterford Cove Sector 1.

-Jeffery Lee Rogers to Don W. Shirley, for $208,000, for Lot 18 in Fairview.

May 2

-Computers and Electronics Technology LLC to Cynthia Bertolone, for $44,000, for Lot 83 in Heritage Trace Phase 1 Sector 2.

-Matthew Thomas Bayley to Elvia Ruiz Acevedo, for $320,000, for Lot 15 in Meadowlark.

-Lila Parks to Jonah G. Tibbs, for $260,000, for Lot 25 in Wildewood Village Third Addition Amended Map.

-Wesley Brad Wright to Thomas Sensing, for $525,500, for Lot 11 in Meadow Brook 7th Sector 2nd Phase Amended Map.

-Edward B. Adair to FKH SFR Propco J LP, for $263,000, for Lot 7 in Cedar Bend Phase 2.

-Timothy Owens to Nimr Zeinou, for $925,000, for Lot 31 in Greystone 5th Sector Phase I Resurvey of Lots 31 & 32.

-Jane K. Martin to B & A Group LLC, for $185,000, for Lot 45 in Cahaba Manor Town Homes.

-Nimr Z. Zeinou to Rahim Budhwani, for $1,000,000, for Lot 61 in Southlake 1st Addition Resurvey of Lots 61 and 61 and 62-A.

-Jonathan L. Bozeman to Mitchell J. McIntosh, for $500,000, for Lot 12 in Adams Mill Second Addition.

-Millard Blane McGlawn to Janette Chavez Rico, for $85,000, for property in Section 22, Township 20, Range 3 West.

-Clarence J. Lloyd to James T. Prince, for $464,500, for Lot 408 in Stoneykirk at Ballantrae Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Stephen M. Mothershed to Joshua Burrow, for $414,000, for Lot 10-10 in Chelsea Park 10th Sector.

-Henry S. Killian to Jackson Corley, for $430,000, for Lot 2 in Sidneys Place.

-Corey Norman to Henderson ONeal May, for $245,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Cherry F. Johnson to Brian Scivley, for $539,900, for Lot 140 in Greystone Farms Milners Crescent Sector Phase 4 Final Record Plat.

-Christopher Boone to Warren Scott Collins, for $540,000, for Lot 930 in Highland Lakes 9th Sector Phase I.

-Patrick S. Sharp to Terry S. Sanders, for $405,000, for Lot 32 in Quail Ridge.

-Duksoon Lee to Mark A. Brislin, for $350,000, for Lot 3 in Broken Bow.

-Richard B. Scott to Shirley B. Bryant, for $435,000, for Lot 28 in Caldwell Crossings Resurvey of Lot 19 through 23 Lots 27 through 32.

-Jason Eldridge to Brian Boles, for $355,000, for Lot 26 in Hills at Brookhighland.

-Cecil Barton Harrell to Christian Wayne Jantz, for $200,000, for Lot 17 in Fall Acres Subdivision.

-Jeffrey E. Berry to Coy Patrick Trosclair, for $395,000, for Lot 32 in Wynlake Phase II.

-Anthony F. Dalesandro to Jeffrey T. Avery, for $681,500, for Lot 2901 in Riverchase Country Club 29th Addition.

-Jessica Duckett to Tuttle Capital LLC, for $250,000, for Lot 5 in Plantation South First Sector Amended Map.

-Christa Lovelady to Lauren F. Laney, for $213,000, for Lot 22 in Green Acres Phase I Amberley Woods 3rd Sector.

-Seth F. Bennett to Benjamin Sealy, for $550,000, for Lot 17 in Rushing Parc Sector 1.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Stephen P. James, for $487,106, for Lot 4222 in Abingdon by The River Phase 3 Resurvey.

-Thomas G. Guthrie to Aaron Robert Watts, for $410,000, for Lot 27 in Little Ridge Estates.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Fred H. Stewart, for $815,725, for Lot 1435 in Blackridge Phase 4.

-Thomas K. Cooper to Sarah Gentry, for $355,000, for Lot 7 in Broken Bow South.

-Misty Michelle Bunn to Hali R. Beaugez, for $144,500, for property in Section 19, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Flemming Partners LLC to William C. Kemp, for $555,993, for Lot 4204 in Abingdon by the River Phase 3.

-Autumn M. Mack to Jesus Omar Sosa, for $238,000, for Lot 19 in Enclave Phase 1.

-Justin Ware to MCH SFR Property Owner 3 LLC, for $386,500, for Lot 1502 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.

-Thomas L. Harkins to Thomas L. Harkins, for $10,000, for Lot 99 in Cove of Greystone Phase I Amended Map.

-Charlotte Johnson to Tyler Thad Lowery, for $230,000, for Lot 48 in Davenports Addition to Riverchase West Sector 4.

-John Guerrasio to John Guerrasio, for $10,000, for Lot 117 in Greystone Farms Milners Crescent Sector Phase 2 Final Record Plat.

-Michael D. Cook to Richard J. Wilson, for $369,000, for Lot 180 in Reserve at Timberline Phase 2.

-Paige Chandler Clark to Cassidy Geborkoff, for $191,000, for Lot 67 in Chanda Terrace Third Sector.

-Bill Furtner to William C. Furtner, for $10,000, for Lot 192 in Edenton a Condominium Amended.

-DAL Properties LLC to Andrew P. Walsh, for $471,300, for Lot 2453 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase II.

-Debbie C. Coleman to Cherish Elizabeth Stottlemyer, for $290,000, for property in Section 11, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Donnie E. McDaniel to Mason H. Wolf, for $251,500, for Lot 69 in Savannah Pointe Sector II Phase IV.

-Michael R. Stenerson to Alyssa Lewis, for $367,000, for Lot 177 in Reserve at Timberline Phase 2.

-Lauren Teale Yeilding to Michael C. Moran, for $512,500, for Lot 3210 in Riverchase Country Club 32nd Addition.

-Kellen Rogers to Mary Parker Phillips, for $206,500, for Lot 41 in Cahaba Manor Townhomes Second Addition.

-Richard B. Reddin to Dennis B. Johnson, for $300,000, for Lot 303 in Savannah Pointe Sector IV Phase I.

-Donna C. Daniel to Karen D. Preast, for $331,000, for Lot 89 in Greystone Farms Guilford Place Phase 2 Final Record Plat.

-Ben Daniel Haindel to Hunter C. Waldrop, for $430,000, for Lot 9-31 in Chelsea Park Ninth Sector.

-Forestar USA Real Estate Group Inc. to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $522,714.24, for Lots 1345, 1346, 1347, 1348, 1349, 1350, 1351 and 1352 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-Hunter Waldrop to Stephen Price, for $305,000, for Lot 44 in Cottages at Chesser Phase I.

-Ruth M. Carlee to James E. Carlee, for $70,620, for Lots 2 and 3 in Carlee Family Subdivision.

-Ruth M. Carlee to Stephen Carlee, for $145,570, for property in Section 5, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Mark D. Huntsman to Robert Clark, for $845,000, for Lot 1802 in Highland Lakes 18th Sector Phase I.

-Adams Homes LLC to Karen A. Taylor, for $368,500, for Lot 509 in Silver Creek Sector III Phase III.

-Ali Danberry Owner LLC to Kre Danberry Propco LLC, for $49,035,000, for Lot 1 in Danberry Village Final Plat.

-RPI One Helena LLC to Century 21 Car Wash 103rd Street LLC, for $6,100,000, for Lot 1 in Mullins Addition to Helena Resurvey of Lots 6-8.

-David H. Hubbard to Michael Boyd, for $180,750, for Lot 144 in Hayesbury Phase 1.

-Lee A. Pennington to Danielle Rucker, for $335,000, for Lot 99 in Shelby Farms Amended Plat.

-Carolyn M. Maddox to Travis Mitchell Cook, for $275,000, for Lot 16 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 1.

-Tiffany N. Hosmer to MCH SFR Property Owner 3 LLC, for $305,000, for Lot 301 in Wyndham Wynwood Sector.

-Adams Homes LLC to Wade Scott Whitlock, for $341,175, for Lot 507 in Silver Creek Sector III Phase III.

-Stephen L. Sims to Martin Eli McCoy, for $409,000, for property in Section 4, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Steven M. Bargainnier to Arnette Curtis, for $228,000, for Lot 22 in Chanda Terrace Third Sector Resurvey of Lots 20, 21, 22 and 23.

-Deborah I. Jones to John M. Combs, for $445,000, for Lot 54 in Altadena Woods 2nd and 5th Sectors.

-Bohemian Property LLC to Jeff Locke, for $218,000, for Lot 323 in Savannah Pointe Sector IV Phase 1.

-Jaynn H. Kushner to Robert Loudon, for $162,000, for Lot 4 in Caldwell Mill Trace Final Record Plat.

May 3

-Kenneth J. McDuff to Billy Joe Pickett, for $45,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Tall Timbers LLC to Holland Homes LLC, for $135,000, for Lot 18 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-Timothy G. Morris to Stephanie Adams Morris, for $74,800, for Lot 14 in Stonecreek Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Stephanie Adams Morris to Seth MyIntyre, for $210,000, for Lot 14 in Stonecreek Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Billy Pickett to Alfred Pickett, for $40,000, for property in Section 2, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Kathryn V. Lowery to Chancellor Bourdene, for $235,000, for Lot D in Riverwood Fifth Sector.

-Wilma Gale Morris Davis to Wilma Gale Davis, for $22,215, for Lot 34 in Deer Springs Estates Third Addition.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 7-65 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 7-67 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 7-75 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Sixth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Asif Merchant to David James Mooney, for $825,000, for Lot 74 in Brook Highland 2nd Sector.

-Carl D. Moore to Randall Simmons, for $87,500, for Lot 1 in Moore & Thomas Subdivision.

-Ahmed Dharani to Skyler Garrett Onken, for $650,000, for Lot 12 in Glen Estates.

-Omar Massoud to Jonna Tiner McKell, for $2,150,000, for Lot 18 in Crest at Graystone Amended Map.

-William A. Tevendale to Chander Arora, for $1,125,000, for Lot 18 in Greystone First Sector Phase VII Amended Map.

-Kenneth A. Needham to Frederick M. Paul, for $551,000, for Lot 2426 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae.

-Mark C. Lewis to Kenneth A. Needham, for $600,000, for Lot 5 in Narnia Subdivision.

-Samuel Keith Shuttlesworth to Lisa Kizaric, for $360,000, for Lot 47 in Kentwood First Addition Amended.

-Kelly H. Tompkins to Craig W. Gray, for $381,000, for Lot 58 in Lime Creek Chelsea Preserve Subdivision I.

-John R. Dillon to Gilbert Erwin Barrow, for $436,000, for Lot 417 in Yellowleaf Ridge Estates 4th Sector.

-Joe Benjamin Barnwell to Joe Benjamin Barnwell, for $18,680, for Lot 71 in Summerbrook Sector One.

-Ladybug Properties LLC to Gabriela Valerio Calvillo, for $19,000, for Lot 103 in Balentree Lake First Addition.

-Mwaba Vo to Jeraldine Hodo, for $340,000, for Lot 53 in Narrows Point.

-Steven R. Menotti to Reid Sims, for $89,000, for Lot 2311 in Highland Lakes 23rd Sector.

-Robert P. Howard to Laryl Wendy Thomas, for $360,000, for Lot 514 in Windstone Phase 5 Final Plat.

-Jacob S. Bryant to Heidi C. Frings, for $240,000, for Lot 6-118 in Chelsea Park 6th Sector.

-Fred Jemison to Jessica Taylor Genry, for $102,000, for property in Section 25, Township 18, Range 2 East.

-Fred Jemison to Jessica Taylor Genry, for $113,000, for property in Section 25, Township 18, Range 2 East.

-Murphy Home Builders LLC to Sharon G. Fisher, for $652,900, for Lot 916 in Windstone Phase IX.

-David Henderson to Jarrad Keith Cofield, for $465,000, for Lot 708 in Forest Park 7th Sector.

-Deutsche Bank National Trust Company to WCB Realty Company LLC, for $625,000, for Lot 57 in Greystone 1st Sector Phase II.

-Round Too Investments LLC to John Neal Lee, for $15,000, for property in Section 5, Township 21 South, Range 4 West.

-Leigh F. Edwards to FKH SFR Propco J LP, for $463,700, for Lot 2024 in Highland Lakes 20th Sector Phase II Amended Map.

-MJD Holdings LLC to Leah Sain, for $191,000, for Lot 62 in Meriweather Sector 1 Resurvey of Lot 62A of a Resurvey of Lots 62 and 63.

-Zelda D. Walker to Cory W. Spradlin, for $27,000, for Lot 2 in Royal Oaks Second Sector.

-Bryon Van Gieson to Jordon Bryan Ritchie, for $370,000, for Lot 101 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Susana Vazquez to Ashley Carter, for $320,000, for Lot 18 in Laurel Woods Phase V.

-Cynthia Thatenhurst Roddam to Brittany Rich Swimelar, for $225,000, for Lot 1 in Mountain View Estates.