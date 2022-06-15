Municipal police reports for May 1 through June 6
Published 2:30 pm Wednesday, June 15, 2022
The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from May 1 through June 6:
Columbiana
May 1
-Theft – bicycle from the 300 Block of Depot Street.
-Theft – bicycle from the 200 Block of Depot Street.
-Theft – bicycle from the 200 Block of Depot Street.
May 2
-Possession of drug paraphernalia from Chelsea Road at Industrial.
-Unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd from Chelsea Road at Highway 25.
-Theft of lost property 1st from the 200 Block of Pitts Drive.
-Theft of property 1st from the 50 Block of Ellis Drive.
May 3
-Theft – vehicle parts from the 1200 Block of Egg and Butter Road.
May 4
-Possession of marijuana from East College Street and Thompson.
May 5
-Information – dog bite from the 700 Block of Ridgeway Avenue.
-Theft – from yards from the 800 Block of Eagle Lane.
May 6
-Harassment from Columbiana Square.
-FTA – expired tag from Highway 28.
-Interference with custody from the 100 Block of Dogwood Drive.
-Theft from the 23000 Block of Highway 25.
May 7
-Property damage from the 1600 Block of Chelsea Road.
-Domestic violence 3rd from Town Creek Apartments.
-Theft – from public building from the 100 Block of Eagle Lane.
May 8
-Information – property damage from Highway 70 at Highway 25.
May 9
-Found property from the 200 Block of East College Street.
May 10
-SSA – safe streets act from Industrial and Joinertown.
-Information – animal complaint/vicious dog from the 100 Block of Buie Road.
-Domestic – harassment – family from the 500 Block of Alpine View.
-Information – trespass notice from the 400 Block of North Main Street.
May 12
-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 1000 Block of Shelby Road.
-Shoplifting from the 300 Block of West College Street.
-Obstructing governmental operations from the 500 Block of Chelsea Springs Drive.
May 13
-Information – ordinance violation from the 200 Block of Pine Hill Drive.
-Information – discharge of duty weapon from the 100 Block of Buie Road.
May 14
-Information – information only from the 100 Block of Collins Street.
-Theft of property 4th from Old Highway 25 West.
May 15
-Information – domestic complaint from the 600 Block of Old Highway 25 West.
May 16
-Shoplifting from the 300 Block of West College Street.
May 17
-Information – information only from the 22000 Block of Highway 25.
May 18
-Rendering false alarm from the 100 Block of Collins Street.
May 19
-Information – information only from the 100 Block of Collins Street.
May 21
-Information – information only from the 22000 Block of Highway 25.
-Drug paraphernalia from the 100 Block of Highway 70.
May 22
-Theft from a motor vehicle – 4th from Clear Springs Apartments.
-Shoplifting from West College Street.
May 23
-Possession of marijuana 2 from the 300 Block fo Springs Crossing.
May 27
-Possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 25, Calera.
-Information – damaged property from Horton Street.
May 28
-Willfully damaging or tampering with vehicles from Columbiana.
May 29
-Information – information only from the 500 Block of Coby Lane.
May 30
-Information – information only from the 100 Block of Jonesboro Circle.
May 31
-Harassing communications from the 400 Block of Joinertown Road.
Helena
May 29
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 261 at Highway 105.
May 30
-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 58 and Highway 95.
-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from Townhouse Road.
-Miscellaneous information from the 2100 Block of First Avenue West.
May 31
-Domestic violence 3rd from Hawthorne Lake Drive.
-Bail jumping second degree from the 800 Block of Highway 52 Eat.
-Domestic violence third from the 2200 Block of Pup Run.
-Information from Highway 17.
-Domestic violence third degree, interference with a domestic violence emergency call, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance from the 6000 Block of Madison Place.
-Illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and miscellaneous information from Helena Market Place.
-Miscellaneous from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
June 1
-Probation violation from the 300 Block of McDown Road, Columbiana.
-Extortion second degree from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
June 2
-Domestic violence 3rd from the 200 Block of Old Cahaba Trail.
-Runaway from Helena Road.
-Bail jumping second degree from Philip Davis Street, Pelham.
-Harassment from Tucker Road.
June 3
-Harassment from Highway 17.
June 4
-Property damage from the intersection of Helena Road and Bearden Road.
-Domestic incident from the 900 Block of Helena Station Cove.
June 5
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from First Avenue East.
Montevallo
May 30
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Shelby Street (highway/street).
June 3
-Assault – domestic violence – strangulation or suffocation from Dauphin Way (residence/home).
June 4
-Assault – harassment from Dauphin Way (parking lot/garage).
-Information only from Montevallo (fields/woods).
June 5
-Damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to private property from Comanche Street (residence/home). Damaged was a metal fence valued at $200.
-Dangerous drugs – possession of dangerous drugs from Wilson Drive (highway/street). Recovered was Alprazolam, aka Zanaz 60.00 dosage valued at $600.
June 6
-Trespass warning from Hicks Street (residence/home).
-Arson – vehicle from Geronimo Circle (residence/home). Damaged was a 1997 Toyota Camry LE valued at $5,000.
-Information only from Comanche Street (residence/home).
Pelham
May 29
-Property damage from Southgate Mobile Home Park.
-Menacing from Pelham Parkway.
-Theft from Cahaba Valley Road.
May 30
-Lost property from Pelham Parkway.
-Miscellaneous from Highway 11.
May 31
-Harassing communications from High Ridge Drive.
-Theft from Valleydale Terrace.
-Theft – vehicle from Cahaba Valley Parkway.
-Miscellaneous from Admin Drive.
-Identity theft from Pelham Parkway.
-Theft from Pelham Parkway.
June 1
-Dead body from Brantley Hill Road.
-Property damage from Helena Road.
-Theft from Highway 33.
-Juvenile runaway from Southgate Estates Mobile Home Park.
-Miscellaneous from Beabout Drive.
-Susp Per/situation from Pelham Parkway.
-Theft – vehicle from Cahaba Valley Road.
-Property damage from Cahaba Valley Road.
June 2
-Stolen property/rec from Pardue Road.
-Harassment from Cahaba Valley Road.
-Harassing communications from Admin Drive.
-Drugs – pros def from Pelham Parkway and Ball Park Road.
June 3
-Harassing communications from Pelham Parkway.
June 4
-Criminal mischief from Creekview Drive.
-Civil dispute from Shine Drive.
-Property damage from Calloway Terrace.
-Found property from Interstate 65 North.