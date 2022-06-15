Municipal police reports for May 1 through June 6

The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from May 1 through June 6:

Columbiana

May 1

-Theft – bicycle from the 300 Block of Depot Street.

-Theft – bicycle from the 200 Block of Depot Street.

-Theft – bicycle from the 200 Block of Depot Street.

May 2

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from Chelsea Road at Industrial.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd from Chelsea Road at Highway 25.

-Theft of lost property 1st from the 200 Block of Pitts Drive.

-Theft of property 1st from the 50 Block of Ellis Drive.

May 3

-Theft – vehicle parts from the 1200 Block of Egg and Butter Road.

May 4

-Possession of marijuana from East College Street and Thompson.

May 5

-Information – dog bite from the 700 Block of Ridgeway Avenue.

-Theft – from yards from the 800 Block of Eagle Lane.

May 6

-Harassment from Columbiana Square.

-FTA – expired tag from Highway 28.

-Interference with custody from the 100 Block of Dogwood Drive.

-Theft from the 23000 Block of Highway 25.

May 7

-Property damage from the 1600 Block of Chelsea Road.

-Domestic violence 3rd from Town Creek Apartments.

-Theft – from public building from the 100 Block of Eagle Lane.

May 8

-Information – property damage from Highway 70 at Highway 25.

May 9

-Found property from the 200 Block of East College Street.

May 10

-SSA – safe streets act from Industrial and Joinertown.

-Information – animal complaint/vicious dog from the 100 Block of Buie Road.

-Domestic – harassment – family from the 500 Block of Alpine View.

-Information – trespass notice from the 400 Block of North Main Street.

May 12

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 1000 Block of Shelby Road.

-Shoplifting from the 300 Block of West College Street.

-Obstructing governmental operations from the 500 Block of Chelsea Springs Drive.

May 13

-Information – ordinance violation from the 200 Block of Pine Hill Drive.

-Information – discharge of duty weapon from the 100 Block of Buie Road.

May 14

-Information – information only from the 100 Block of Collins Street.

-Theft of property 4th from Old Highway 25 West.

May 15

-Information – domestic complaint from the 600 Block of Old Highway 25 West.

May 16

-Shoplifting from the 300 Block of West College Street.

May 17

-Information – information only from the 22000 Block of Highway 25.

May 18

-Rendering false alarm from the 100 Block of Collins Street.

May 19

-Information – information only from the 100 Block of Collins Street.

May 21

-Information – information only from the 22000 Block of Highway 25.

-Drug paraphernalia from the 100 Block of Highway 70.

May 22

-Theft from a motor vehicle – 4th from Clear Springs Apartments.

-Shoplifting from West College Street.

May 23

-Possession of marijuana 2 from the 300 Block fo Springs Crossing.

May 27

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 25, Calera.

-Information – damaged property from Horton Street.

May 28

-Willfully damaging or tampering with vehicles from Columbiana.

May 29

-Information – information only from the 500 Block of Coby Lane.

May 30

-Information – information only from the 100 Block of Jonesboro Circle.

May 31

-Harassing communications from the 400 Block of Joinertown Road.

Helena

May 29

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 261 at Highway 105.

May 30

-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 58 and Highway 95.

-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from Townhouse Road.

-Miscellaneous information from the 2100 Block of First Avenue West.

May 31

-Domestic violence 3rd from Hawthorne Lake Drive.

-Bail jumping second degree from the 800 Block of Highway 52 Eat.

-Domestic violence third from the 2200 Block of Pup Run.

-Information from Highway 17.

-Domestic violence third degree, interference with a domestic violence emergency call, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance from the 6000 Block of Madison Place.

-Illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and miscellaneous information from Helena Market Place.

-Miscellaneous from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

June 1

-Probation violation from the 300 Block of McDown Road, Columbiana.

-Extortion second degree from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

June 2

-Domestic violence 3rd from the 200 Block of Old Cahaba Trail.

-Runaway from Helena Road.

-Bail jumping second degree from Philip Davis Street, Pelham.

-Harassment from Tucker Road.

June 3

-Harassment from Highway 17.

June 4

-Property damage from the intersection of Helena Road and Bearden Road.

-Domestic incident from the 900 Block of Helena Station Cove.

June 5

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from First Avenue East.

Montevallo

May 30

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Shelby Street (highway/street).

June 3

-Assault – domestic violence – strangulation or suffocation from Dauphin Way (residence/home).

June 4

-Assault – harassment from Dauphin Way (parking lot/garage).

-Information only from Montevallo (fields/woods).

June 5

-Damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to private property from Comanche Street (residence/home). Damaged was a metal fence valued at $200.

-Dangerous drugs – possession of dangerous drugs from Wilson Drive (highway/street). Recovered was Alprazolam, aka Zanaz 60.00 dosage valued at $600.

June 6

-Trespass warning from Hicks Street (residence/home).

-Arson – vehicle from Geronimo Circle (residence/home). Damaged was a 1997 Toyota Camry LE valued at $5,000.

-Information only from Comanche Street (residence/home).

Pelham

May 29

-Property damage from Southgate Mobile Home Park.

-Menacing from Pelham Parkway.

-Theft from Cahaba Valley Road.

May 30

-Lost property from Pelham Parkway.

-Miscellaneous from Highway 11.

May 31

-Harassing communications from High Ridge Drive.

-Theft from Valleydale Terrace.

-Theft – vehicle from Cahaba Valley Parkway.

-Miscellaneous from Admin Drive.

-Identity theft from Pelham Parkway.

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

June 1

-Dead body from Brantley Hill Road.

-Property damage from Helena Road.

-Theft from Highway 33.

-Juvenile runaway from Southgate Estates Mobile Home Park.

-Miscellaneous from Beabout Drive.

-Susp Per/situation from Pelham Parkway.

-Theft – vehicle from Cahaba Valley Road.

-Property damage from Cahaba Valley Road.

June 2

-Stolen property/rec from Pardue Road.

-Harassment from Cahaba Valley Road.

-Harassing communications from Admin Drive.

-Drugs – pros def from Pelham Parkway and Ball Park Road.

June 3

-Harassing communications from Pelham Parkway.

June 4

-Criminal mischief from Creekview Drive.

-Civil dispute from Shine Drive.

-Property damage from Calloway Terrace.

-Found property from Interstate 65 North.