Pelham BEAT announces details for inaugural Pelham Games

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – With the excitement toward the arrival of the 2022 World Games growing with each day, residents of Pelham will have another game day to look forward to with the inaugural 2022 Pelham Games.

The event is held by Pelham BEAT (Beautification, Entertainment and Arts Team) as a way to not only rev up excitement about the World Games, but to introduce people to local businesses and vendors. Sponsors include My Eye Doctor, Oak Mountain State Park and Three M Karts and Motors.

The Pelham Games will take place Saturday, July 9 at Pelham City Park and will be an all-day event with various games like cornhole, water balloon toss and a football toss. There will be registration available for singles and doubles teams throughout the day ranging from free to $20 to enter. At the end of the day, winners of the individual tournaments will be announced as well as the raffle winner who will walk away with a 42-inch smart TV.

In addition to the games, attendees will be able to enjoy local food trucks such as Uncle G’s Pizza, Krazy Good BBQ and Summer Snow, bounce houses, face painting and also be able to visit with Miss Shelby County and Miss Shelby County Outstanding Teen.

The Pelham Games will take place at Pelham City Park from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. For more information visit Facebook.com/events/1166926114150789.