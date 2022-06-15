Pelham Library accepting school supplies donations for Foster Parents Association

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Pelham Public Library is currently accepting donations of new school supplies for the Shelby County Foster Parents Association.

The donation drive is an annual event the library has held for the past few years.

“We love working with the Shelby County Foster Parent Association,” said Mary Campbell, the library’s director. “We want to make sure that all kids are successful in school, and having all the right supplies is the first step.”

Items in need include binders, folders notebooks, calculators, pencil cases, pencils, crayons, markers, folders, pens, backpacks and new packages of underwear and socks (sizes XS-XL).

Each child in foster care in Shelby County will have their supplies provided, and they get to go on a shopping trip to pick out a new pair of school shoes. Cash donations can be made directly to the association, or supplies can be dropped off at the library until Saturday, July 9.