Restaurant scores for the month of March

The following food scores were issued from Shelby County from March 1-31:

Food Service Establishment

-Good Ole Boys BBS, IV; 16634 Highway 280, Chelsea; 3/10/22; 73.

-Casa Fiesta Grill; 110 Inverness Corners, Hoover; 3/15/22; 82.

-Red Shamrock Pub; 42 Manning Place, Mt Laurel; 3/17/22; 83.

-Shoal Creek County Club; 100 New Williamsburg Drive, Shoal Creek; 3/31/22; 85.

-Heatherwood Golf and Country Club; 400 St. Anne’s Drive, Birmingham; 3/31/22; 85.

-Big Bad Breakfast; 5361 Highway 280 Suite 113, Hoover; 3/22/22; 87.

-Golden City – Chelsea; 16054 Highway 280, Chelsea; 3/23/22; 87.

-Jack’s #176; 113 Highway 280 East, Harpersville; 3/18/22; 88.

-R & G Foodmart; 300 Highway 10, Montevallo; 3/7/22; 89.

-Calera C-Store/Diamond Jubilee Inc.; 11465 Highway 25, Calera; 3/4/22; 89.

-Calera BP Pioneer 1; 7004 B Highway 70, Calera; 3/7/22; 89.

-On Tap Sports Cafe; 810 Inverness Corners, Hoover; 3/16/22; 90.

-Vincent Youth Baseball; 25 Florey Street, Vincent; 3/1/22; 90.

-Salvatore’s Pizza & Pasta; 4673 Highway 280 South, Birmingham; 3/8/22; 90.

-Courtyard 280; 4643 Highway 280 Suite M, Birmingham; 3/18/22; 90.

-Waffle House #1825; 5087 Highway 31, Calera; 3/4/22; 90.

-Pelham Jet Pep; 3071 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 3/30/22; 90.

-Tropical Smoothie Cafe; 1350 Inverness Corners, Birmingham; 3/25/22; 90.

-Subway of Calera #2; 4601 Highway 31, Calera; 3/24/22; 91.

-Jack’s #258; 4864 Highway 17, Helena; 3/25/22; 91.

-Full Moon Bar-B-Que; 4635 Highway 280 East, Birmingham; 3/25/22; 92.

-Stephens Park; 500 Highway 10, Montevallo; 3/30/22; 92.

-Crossroad Chevron; 3229 Highway 52 West, Pelham; 3/14/22; 92.

-Chuck’s Fish; 5426 Highway 280 South, Birmingham; 3/18/22; 92.

-Zaxby’s; 102 Limestone Parkway, Calera; 3/24/22; 92.

-The Purple Onion Inverness LLC; 4505 Riverview Parkway, Birmingham; 3/23/33; 92.

-Gordos Market Inc. Deli/Bakery; 110 Commerce Parkway, Pelham; 3/31/22; 92.

-Cajun Boys & Our Po’ Boys – Caldwell; 2673 Valleydale Road, Birmingham; 3/28/22; 92.

-Carrabba’s Italian Grill; 4503 Riverview Parkway, Birmingham; 3/28/22; 93.

-Zou’s Kitchen; 1917 Highway 58, Helena; 3/2/22; 93.

-Eagle Sports Complex Baseball; 3176 Highway 20, Calera; 3/30/22; 93.

-Marco’s Pizza #8324; 4969 Highway 17, Helena; 3/25/22; 93.

-Hardee’s; 9940 Highway 119, Alabaster; 3/29/22; 93.

-Wendy’s; 4671 Highway 280 South, Birmingham; 3/15/22; 93.

-Leaders Corner Coffee & Tea; 100 South Main Street, Columbiana; 3/9/22; 93.

-Firehouse Subs; 5269 Highway 280 South, Birmingham; 3/7/22; 94.

-Bellini’s Ristorante & Bar; 6801 Cahaba Valley Road South, Hoover; 3/16/22; 94.

Donut Joe’s; 3199 Lee Street, Pelham; 3/15/22; 94.

-Quick Shop #22; 203 East College Street, Columbiana; 3/22/22; 94.

-Sushi Bar at Piggly Wiggly – Dunnavant; 1324 Dunnavan Valley Road, Birmingham; 3/4/22; 94.

-Cardwell Gold dba The Meadows Golf; 1 Water Oak Way, Harpersville; 3/8/22; 94.

-Panjwani and Son LLC dbs Exxon; 5373 Highway 280, Harpersville; 3/18/22; 94.

-Pizza Hut $1102; 634 1st Street North, Alabaster; 3/1/22; 95.

-Piggly Wiggly Market (Baker Foods); 211 West College Street, Columbiana; 3/9/22; 95.

-Compass Group NC (University of Montevallo); 1 Vine Street, Montevallo; 3/2/22; 95.

-Buffalo Wild Wings; 4507 Riverview Parkway, Birmingham; 3/21/22; 95.

-Cracker Barrel #558; 199 Supercenter Drive, Calera; 3/24/22; 95.

-Joe’s Italian; 21 Weatherly Club Drive, Alabaster; 3/14/22; 95.

-Jefferson’s Restaurant; 4524 Southlake Parkway, Hoover; 3/3/22; 95.

-Winn Dixie #0445 Bakery/Deli; 500 Inverness Corners, Hoover; 3/28/22; 95.

-Nueva Michoacana 2; 202 Bowling Lane, Pelham; 3/31/22; 95.

-Mikey’s at Fox Valley; 6745 Highway 17, Maylene; 3/10/22; 95.

-Barrio Fiesta/TGAC, LLC; 710 Colonial Promenade, Alabaster; 3/2/33; 95.

-Shelby Sandwich Shop LLC; 11105 Highway 42, Shelby; 3/2/22; 95.

-Hunan II (Red Palace Restaurant); 466 1st Street Southwest, Alabaster; 3/8/22; 96.

-Tony’s Hot Dogs; 1922 Highway 31 South, Birmingham; 3/8/22; 96.

-Inverness Country Club Main Kitchen; #1 Country Club Drive, Hoover; 3/9/22; 96.

-Depot Deli and Grill; 29 Lake Davidson Lane, Helena; 3/25/22; 96.

-Helena Sports Complex Baseball Concessions; 100 Sports Complex Drive, Helena; 3/2/22; 96.

-Columbiana Health and Rehabilitation; 22969 Highway 25, Columbiana; 3/22/22; 96.

-Cakes Las Comadres, LLC; 2691 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 3/11/22; 96.

-Spring Creek Grocery; 4634 Highway 71, Shelby; 3/2/22; 96.

-Shiki Sakura; 27 Olmsted Street, Birmingham; 3/11/22; 96.

-Courtyard Oyster Bar; 1205 First Street North, Alabaster; 3/18/22; 96.

-Metro Diner; 180 Inverness Plaza, Birmingham; 3/16/22; 96.

-BP Shop/Sneaky Petes; 9200 Highway 17, Maylene; 3/10/22; 96.

-La Fiesta Snack Bar & Dulceria LLC; 410 1st Street Southwest, Alabaster; 3/4/22; 96.

-Golden City 4; 113 West College Street, Columbiana; 3/30/22; 96.

-Fat Johnny’s; 115 Main Street, Columbiana; 3/7/22; 96.

-Los Michoacanos Bar & Grill LLC; 100 Ferry Road, Columbiana; 3/30/22; 96.

Seafoord 168 Pelham, Inc. dba; 615 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 3/24/22; 96.

-Arby’s; 160 Atchison Parkway, Chelsea; 3/23/22; 96.

-McDonald’s #14428; 2640 Valleydale Road, Birmingham; 3/7/22; 97.

-Shelby Baptist Medical Center; 1000 First Street North, Alabaster; 3/30/22; 97.

-Wendy’s; 579 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 3/15/22; 97.

-Cahaba Valley Elks Lodge #1738; 1738 Morgan Park Drive, Pelham; 3/29/2; 97.

-Lin’s Bamboo Garden Inc.; 149 Buck Creek Plaza, Alabaster; 3/8/22; 97.

-Buffalo Wild Wings; 840 Colonial Promenade, Alabaster; 3/2/22; 97.

-Milo’s Hmaburgers; 1 Limestone Parkway, Calera; 3/24/22; 97.

-Hardee’s of Hoover; 2162 Valleydale Road, Hoover; 3/3/22; 97.

-Beeswax; 25747 Highway 145 South, Columbiana; 3/7/22; 97.

-Bama Burgers; 2846 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 3/24/22; 97.

-Cajun Boys & Our Po Boys; 3120 Highway 52 West, Pelham; 3/24/22; 97.

-Las Mesas Mexican Grill; 291 Supercenter Drive A-3, Calera; 3/4/22; 97.

-Blues Bourbon and Brews, LLC; 9340 Helena Road Suite H, Pelham; 3/29/22; 97.

-Creekside Foods LLC; 1020 Oak Mountain State, Pelham; 3/31/22; 97.

-Soul Spot Montevallo LLC; 728 Main Street, Montevallo; 3/30/22; 97.

-Alabama 4H Youth Development Center; 892 4H Road, Columbiana; 3/1/22; 98.

-Taco Bell #029118; 101 Cahaba Valley Parkway, Pelham; 3/2/22; 98.

-Arby’s #5567; 652 First Street North, Alabaster; 3/4/22; 98.

-Sanpeggio’s Pizza; 50 Chelsea Corners, Chelsea; 3/14/22; 98.

-Starbucks Coffee #3478; 5403 Highway 280, Hoover; 3/21/22; 98.

-Subway Sandwiches; 2800 Greystone Commerce, HOover; 3/21/22; 98.

-Homewood Suites Birmingham; 121 Riverchase Parkway East, Hoover; 3/31/22; 98.

-The Beer Hog LLC; 2408 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 3/11/22; 98.

-Whataburger #1116; 111 Resource Center Park, Birmingham; 3/22/22; 98.

-Piggly Wiggly Deli/Bakery Dunnavant; 1324 Dunnavant Valley Road, Birmingham; 3/4/22; 98.

-Starbucks Coffee Co; 240 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 3/14/22; 98.

-Shugah’s, LLC; 3187 Lee Street, Pelham; 3/31/22; 98.

-Milo’s Hamburgers; 1210 Inverness Highland, Birmingham; 3/16/22; 99.

-Lay Port Inc.; 110 Layport Loop, Shelby; 3/16/22; 99.

-City of Calera Concession #2; 9758 Highway 25 (Oliver Park), Calera; 3/30/22; 99.

-VJ’s Restaurant; 2258 Highway 46, Shelby; 3/7/22; 99.

-City of Pelham – Ballantrae Golf Club; 1300 Ballantrae Club Drive, Pelham; 3/30/22; 99.

-Eagle Sports Complex/Concession Stand; 3176 Highway 20, Calera; 3/30/22; 99.

-Winn Dixie #0445 Markey; 500 Inverness Corners, Hoover; 3/28/22; 99.

-Diamond Gas & Grocery Inc.; 4154 Highway 47 South, Shelby; 3/2/22; 99.

-Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburger; 301 Doug Baker Blvd., Hoover; 3/16/22; 99.

-Green China; 9200 Highway 119 Suite 1, Alabaster; 3/8/22; 99.

-Breakway Pointe, Inc.; 33985 Highway 25, Harpersville; 3/23/22; 99.

-The Commissary (LS Property LLC); 21078 Highway 25, Columbiana; 3/30/22; 99.

-Feel Good Ent. LLC dbs Pita Mediterranean; 21553 Highway 25, Columbiana; 3/7/22; 99.

-The Turn at Shoal Creek; 100 New Williamsburg Drive, Shoal Creek; 3/31/22; 99.

-Birds & Burgers; 717 1st Street North, Alabaster; 3/14/22; 99.

-AFC Sushi @ Publix #841; 1944 Montgomery Highway South, Hoover; 3/24/22; 100.

-Penhale Park Concession Stand; Highway 58, P. O. Box 61, Helena; 3/2/22; 100.

-Calera Elks Lodge #2703; 355 Pilgreen Drive, Calera; 3/31/22; 100.

-AFC Sushi @ Publix #882; 410 Doug Baker Blvd., Birmingham; 3/4/22; 100.

-Inverness Country Club Tavern; #1 Country Club Drive, Hoover; 3/9/22; 100.

-Barb’s Cakes, LLC; 233 Thoroughbred Lane, Alabaster; 3/29/22; 100.

-Eagle Sports Complex/High School; 3176 Highway 20, Calera; 3/30/22; 100.

-Winn Dixie #0445 Seafood; 500 Inverness Corners, Hoover; 3/28/22; 100.

-Hearts Desire Tea Room; 306 East College Street, Columbiana; 3/30/22; 100.

-BBQ Fundraising; 33985 Highway 25, Harpersville; 3/23/22; 100.

-Sheffield Cafe; 900 Corporate Drive, Birmingham; 3/15/22; 100.

-Oversoul Brewing LLC (Bar); 4161 Helena Road, Helena; 3/4/22; 100.

-The Street Cafe Commissary; 220 Singletree Road, Harpersville; 3/10/22; 100.

-Riverpoint Church; 375 Bearden Road, Pelham; 3/7/22; 100.

Limited Food

-Circle K #2723869; 21195 Highway 25, Columbiana; 3/22/22; 95.

-Papa Johns #1377 Inverness; 4629A Highway 280, Birmingham; 3/28/22; 91.

-Hudd’s Food Center Produce; 9910 North Main Street, Wilsonville; 3/10/33; 91.

-261 Helena Food Mart; 7921 Helena Road, Pelham; 3/30/22; 92.

-Oak Mountain Encore; 2310 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 3/1/22; 92.

-Jet-Pep; 4925 Highway 17, Helena; 3/29/22; 93.

-American Fuel; 3850 Highway 25, Montevallo; 3/4/22; 93.

-Helena Coosa Mart; 1919 Highway 58, Helena; 3/30/22; 95.

-Shelby Country Corner; 4155 Highway 47, Shelby; 3/1/22; 95.

-Quality Inn; 357 Highway 304, Calera; 3/4/22; 95.

-Hampton Inn Calera; 93 Metro Drive, Calera; 3/2/22; 95.

-Papa Johns #1001; 2128 Montgomery Highway, Pelham; 3/8/22; 96.

-Papa John #0696 Alabaster; 565 First Street North, Alabaster; 3/1/22; 96.

-Winn Dixie #0445 Produce; 500 Inverness Corners, Hoover; 3/28/22; 96.

-Domino’s Pizza; 2681 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 3/11/22; 97.

-Domino’s; 111 Railroad Avenue #1, Montevallo; 3/3/22; 97.

-Hampton Inn & Suites; 6220 Farley Court, Birmingham; 3/11/22; 97.

-Holiday Inn Express & Suites; 1000 Balmoral Drive, Alabaster; 3/4/22; 97.

-Mark’s (Andalusia Holden Energy, LLC); 1520 AL 70, Columbiana; 3/30/22; 97.

-Uplift Nutrition; 1401 Doug Baker Blvd., Birmingham; 3/15/22; 97.

-Piggly Wiggly Produce; 211 West College Street, Columbiana; 3/9/22; 98.

-Planet Smoothie; 4700 Highway 280 East, Birmingham; 3/25/22; 98.

-Pelham Corner Store Inc.; 9249 Helena Road, Pelham; 3/1/22; 98.

-Jimmy John’s; 4647 Highway 280 Suite U, Birmingham; 3/28/22; 98.

-Cream & Cones; 2152B Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 3/8/22; 98.

-Feel Good / Feel Good Enterprise LLC; 21553 Highway 25, Columbiana; 3/9/22; 98.

-Best Western Oak Mountain Inn; 100 Bishop Circle, Pelham; 3/3/22; 99.

-Starbucks Coffee #64732; 2643 Valleydale Road, Birmingham; 3/7/22; 99.

-Valleydale Village Nutrition; 5184 Caldwell Mill Road, Hoover; 3/7/22; 99.

-Helena Chevron; 4654 Highway 17, Helena; 3/29/22; 100.

Retail Food Store

-Hudd’s Food Center; 9910 North Main Street, Wilsonville; 3/10/22; 91.

-Gordos Market Inc.; 110 Commerce Parkway, Pelham; 3/31/22; 98.

-Piggly Wiggly Meat Market Dunnavant; 1324 Dunnavant Valley Road, Birmingham; 3/4/22; 98.

Mobile Food Service

-Stacked & Stuffed, LLC/Mikey’s at Fox Valley; 6745 Highway 17, Maylene; 3/11/22; 94.

-Moe & Moore’s/Calera BP; 101 George Roy Parkway, Calera; 3/30/22; 95.

-Gumbo to Geaux Mobile Unit; 6916 Highway 70, Calera; 3/21/22; 98.

-Seven-Den Commissary; 944 Highway 10, Montevallo; 3/8/22; 99.

-Mrs. Paola/The Commissary; 21078 Highway 25, Columbiana; 3/30/22; 99.

-Kelley’s Kitchen/The Copper Train; 224 1st Street South Suite 200 Alabaster; 3/29/22; 99.

-Seven – Den Tacos Mobile Unit; 944 Highway 10, Montevallo; 3/8/22; 100.

-The Great American Hot Dog Trailer; 21078 Highway 25, Columbiana; 3/20/33; 100.

-Smokey Joe’s BBQ Mobile Unite; 1207 1st Street North, Alabaster; 3/30/22; 100.

-The Street Cafe Mobile Unit; 220 Singletree Road, Harpersville; 3/10/22; 100.

-Downeast Lobster Company LLC; 375 Bearden Road, Pelham; 3/7/22; 100.

Hotel/Motel

-Intown Suites Soutpark; 1840 Southpark Drive, Hoover; 3/30/22; 89.

-Hampton Inn & Suites; 6220 Farley Court, Birmingham; 3/11/33; 91.

-Best Western Oak Mountain Inn; 100 Bishop Circle, Pelham; 3/3/22; 93.

-Harpersville Motel; 4941 Highway 280 East, Harpersville; 3/18/22; 93.

-Homewood Suites Birmingham SW; 121 Riverchase Parkway East, Hoover; 3/31/22; 93.

-Holiday Inn Express & Suites; 1000 Balmoral Drive, Alabaster; 3/4/22; 94.

-Seigel Select Birmingham 2; 1902 Highway 31 South, Birmingham; 3/3/22; 98.

-Alabama 4H Youth Development Center; 892 4H Road, Columbiana; 3/1/22; 100.

Daycare Food Service

-SonShine House Adult Daycare; 2481 Valleydale Road, Birmingham; 3/28/22; 95.

-Cahaba Valley Learning Center; 151 Narrows Parkway Suite E, Birmingham; 3/23/22; 98.

-University Baptist Child Development; 160 Shoshone Drive, Montevallo; 3/10/22; 100.

-New Beginnings Academy; 8033 Highway 119, Alabaster; 3/8/22; 100.

School Lunchroom – Private

-Briarwood Christian School; 6255 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham; 3/23/22; 99.

-Our Lady of the Valley / Christian Catholic; 5514 Double Oak Lane, Birmingham; 3/15/22; 99.

School Lunchroom – Public

-Montevallo Elementary School; 171 Jeter Circle, Montevallo; 3/10/22; 97.

-Pelham High School; 2500 Panther Circle, Pelham; 3/14/22; 97.

-Calera Intermediate Schoo; 8454 Highway 31 South, Calera; 3/23/22; 98.

-Thompson Intermediate School; 1509 Kent Dairy Road, Alabaster; 3/25/22; 98.

-Thompson Middle School; 100 Warrior Drive, Alabaster; 3/17/22; 98.

-Chelsea High School; 10510 Highway 11 / P. O. Box 6, Chelsea; 3/14/22; 99.

-Creek View Elementary School; 8568 Highway 17, Maylene; 3/17/22; 99.

-Meadow View Elementary School; 2800 Smokey Road, Alabaster; 3/17/22; 99.

-Montevallo High School; 235 Sanford Street, Montevallo; 3/10/22; 99.

-Oak Mountain High School; 5476 Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham; 3/24/22; 99.

-Oak Mountain Middle School; 5650 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham; 3/15/22; 99.

-Shelby County College and Career Center; 701 Highway 70, Columbiana; 3/9/22; 99.

-Helena Middle School; 1299 Hillsboro Parkway, Helena; 3/10/22; 99.

-Forest Oaks Elementary School; 1000 Hornet Parkway, Chelsea; 3/14/22; 99.

-Calera Middle School; 9178 Highway 22, Montevallo; 3/23/22; 99.

-Pelham Park Middle School; 2016 Pelham Park Blvd., Pelham; 3/4/22; 99.

-Thompson High School; 1921 Warrior Parkway, Alabaster; 3/25/22; 99.

-Calera Elementary School; 855 10th Street, Calera; 3/23/22; 100.

-Helena Elementary School; 187 Third Street, Helena; 3/9/22; 100.

-Helena Intermediate School; 3500 Highway 52, Helena; 3/9/22; 100.

-Inverness Elementary School; 5251 Valleydale Road, Birmingham; 3/23/22; 100.

-Oak Mountain Elementary School; 5640 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham; 3/15/22; 100.

-Oak Mountain Intermediate School; 5486 Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham; 3/24/22; 100.

-Pelham Oaks Elementary School; 2200 Highway 33, Pelham; 3/8/22; 100.

-Riverchase Elementary School; 1950 Old Montgomery Highway, Hoover; 3/3/22; 100.

-Berry Middle School; 4500 Jaguar Drive, Hoover; 3/24/22; 100.

-Bumpus Middle School; 6055 Flemings Parkway, Hoover; 3/15/22; 100.

-Linda Nolen Learning Center; 2280 Highway 35, Pelham; 3/7/22; 100.

-Helena High School; 1310 Hillsboro Parkway, Helena; 3/10/22; 100.

-Pelham Ridge Elementary School; 251 Applegate Parkway, Pelham; 3/8/22; 100.