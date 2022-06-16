Summer movie series offers free fun for the whole family

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – For those looking to enjoy dinner and a movie under the stars, there will be options this summer at Veterans Park in Alabaster.

The first of a summer-long series of movies in the park debuted on June 10 at Patriots Park with a showing of “Sing 2” with Stacked and Stuffed Food Truck and Frios Gourmet Pops available for purchase.

That kicked off the series, which still has several opportunities for family movie nights and teen movie nights throughout June and July.

The following family movie nights are scheduled for the remainder of the summer:

-June 17: The Goonies will be shown at Veterans Park: 7305 Highway 119 with Dixieland Funnel Cakes Food Truck and Kona Ice available for purchase.

-July 8: American Underdog will play at Veterans Park with food trucks to be announced.

-July 22: Soul will play at Veterans Park with food trucks to be announced.

All movies and activities are free, but those planning to attend should bring money for any food or drinks (non-alcoholic) needing to be purchased.

Viewers should bring chairs or a blanket to sit on.

Dinner and activities such as badminton, CROSSNET, Wiffle ball, bubbles, bocce ball, hula hooping, Frisbee, lawn bowling and cornhole will be offered beginning at 6 p.m.

The movies begin at dusk, usually around 8:15-9 p.m.

In addition to the movies shown at Veterans Park this summer, the Alabaster Teen Council will also host several teen movie events.

All teen movies will be held at Larry Simmons Stadium and will begin at dusk.

The schedule for the teen movie series is as follows:

-June 21: Grease

-July 5: Jumanji-Welcome to the Jungle

-July 19: Mean Girls

-Aug. 2: The Blind Side