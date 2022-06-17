UM receives Military Friendly Designation: Military Spouse Friendly School

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MONTEVALLO – The University of Montevallo has been designated as a 2022-2023 Military Spouse Friendly School for creating sustainable and meaningful education paths for military spouses.

This honor comes just three months after UM was named a Military Friendly School for both the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 cycles – a designation UM has received numerous times in previous years.

“We are honored to serve veterans in any way we can,” said Traci Crenshaw, director of Veteran and Military Affairs. “As a veteran myself, who also happens to be married to a veteran, I know the value military members put on their families.

“The accolade of being recognized as a Military Spouse Friendly School is exceptional,” Crenshaw said. “By supporting veteran spouses, we are assuring our military members that they can rest a little easier knowing their family is taken care of and respected.”

The Military Spouse Friendly School designation has been a reliable resource for military spouses and has set a standard for higher education institutions to provide the best post-secondary education experiences for spouses of service members since 2009, according to Military Friendly.

Schools are carefully selected for this designation from the results of ratings based on an institution’s overall accommodations toward students in the military, academic credibility, academic support, career planning resources, flexibility, military family support, campus support systems, federal approval and population percentages and outcomes.

Selected schools have constructed their admissions, retention, career counseling and mentoring programs to help alleviate the difficulties faced by military spouses. They provide flexible learning options and degree continuation programs that are designed to accommodate deployments and relocation.

This year 196 schools earned the prestigious Military Spouse Friendly School designation.

UM’s Office of Veteran and Military Affairs works closely with members and veterans of the armed forces, Reserves and National Guard, as well as their dependents and spouses to provide the best educational opportunities and support available. Its mission is to provide, facilitate and coordinate programs and services that support the University’s military-related students.

To learn more about Montevallo VMA, visit Montevallo.edu/veterans-affairs.