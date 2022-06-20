Meet Your Neighbor: Melissa and Cordell Spears

Melissa and Cordell Spears love their lives in Helena. They made the city their home in 2014 with their children, and have thoroughly enjoyed every second soaking up Helena life.

Both Melissa and Cordell have spent several years working in law enforcement with the government. In the past they have assisted Helena PD Explores Program with their Hostage Negotiation training.

Both their sons are at track at Helena High School, and Melissa and Cordell frequently help out with track events throughout the year.

Cordell likes to golf so he goes to McDivot’s Golf Range on a regular basis. In their spare time, they love walking through Old Town and checking out all of the events Helena has to offer. They love pizza at Marco’s and Melissa loves perusing the local boutiques.

“I’ve lived in all sorts of places, and Helena just feels like the perfect place, really,” Melissa said.

“It has a lot of character,” Cordell said. “It’s small town but it’s still full of these great places. There’s always something to do.”