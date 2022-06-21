Helena’s Old Town Live celebrates family with Rock & Roll Playhouse

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – Families soaked up the sunshine and reveled in some summer fun at Helena’s latest Old Town Live on Saturday, June 18.

The June installment of the concert series welcomed the band Rock & Roll Playhouse to the Amphitheatre Park. Rock & Roll Playhouse, which is known for their kid-friendly covers of famous classic rock songs, played for several hours while kids and their families danced and sang along.

The day was filled with food from local vendors like the new Helena location of Papa Murphy’s Pizza, visits from the Helena Belles, and kids were able to cool down with a quick trip on two bounce house water slides.

It was really hot at this weekend’s Old Town Live, but two giant inflatable water slides helped keep folks cool, and, as always, Rock & Roll Playhouse put on a fantastic show for the kids complete with a parachute, limbo stick and the freeze dance,” said City Council’s Laura Joseph.

Joseph said all of the kids had a wonderful time and she was grateful for the hard work volunteers and members of the Helena HOTBoard put into the event. Joseph estimated that roughly 1,000 people were in attendance for the Helena Market Days and the Old Town Live concert.

“I was so happy to see a lot of dads down at the amphitheater with their kiddos, soaking up the sun and some great tunes on Father’s Day weekend,” Joseph said. “Rock & Roll Playhouse’s set list ran the gamut from classic rock to southern rock – all reimagined for a much younger audience, introducing them to some of the great songs that those of us who are more ‘seasoned’ concertgoers have grown up singing along to for decades.”