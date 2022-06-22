Alabaster Independence Day celebration set for July 2

By SCOTT MIMS | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – There will be plenty to do—and eat—leading up to the city of Alabaster’s annual Independence Day fireworks show Saturday evening, July 2 on the campus of Thompson High School.

While the fireworks are the main event every year, the city is adding more food trucks and games for attendees of all ages to enjoy this year in the three hours leading up to the show.

The fun will include the Coca-Cola Music Truck as well as bounce houses, cornhole, badminton, bocce ball, lawn bowling, Crossnet and more.

The fun begins at 6 p.m. and culminates with the fireworks show at 9 p.m. According to the city’s website, the fireworks display will last approximately 13 minutes. Admission is free except for money needed to make food truck purchases.

“We’re happy to have this opportunity to celebrate our nation while giving Alabaster residents a free way to enjoy the July 4 holiday,” said Alabaster Public Relations Manager Neal Wagner. “Turnout is always great at the city’s Independence Day fireworks show, and we’re looking forward to another great event on July 2.”

Thompson High School is located at 1921 Warrior Drive, and viewing areas will include all parking spaces on school property in addition to the open meadow areas in front of the school, depending on how wet the grounds are at the time of the event. Parking is not allowed on grassy areas, however, and is prohibited on state and county right-of-ways during the show.

Traffic will be able to enter and exit from Thompson Road to THS via Warrior Parkway until 8 p.m. At 8 p.m., both the Warrior Parkway entrance and the Thompson Road exit will be closed until 30 minutes after the final firework.

Anyone who arrives at 8 p.m. or later will need to enter from Kent Dairy Road. Traffic will be able to enter and exit from Kent Dairy Road to and from THS at all times.