James Frank Davenport

Montevallo

James Frank Davenport, age 79, of Montevallo, passed away Thursday, June 16. James was born April 1, 1943.

He enjoyed spending time with his beloved grandkids and great-grandson. James loved watching old westerns and war movies.

He is survived by his wife, JoAnn Kelley Davenport; daughters, Melissa (Missy) Davenport Lisa Allen (Billy Allen); granddaughter Kelli Long (Nick); grandson, Sean Allen; great-grandson, Layton Long; brother, Grady Davenport and several nieces and nephews.

James is preceded in death by his parents, Esther and Henry Davenport; brothers, Leanard, Charles, Leon and William Davenport; sisters, Dorris East and Faye Porter.

A visitation for James will be held Wednesday, June 22 from 5-7 p.m. at Rockco Funeral Home, 3715 Highway 25, Montevallo, Alabama 35115. A funeral service will occur Thursday, June 23 at 11 a.m. at Alabama National Cemetery, 3133 Highway 119, Montevallo, Alabama 35115.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at Rockcofuneralmontevallo.com for the Davenport family.