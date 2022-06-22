Pelham’s 24e debuts professional dance classes with IV Motion

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – On Friday, June 10, the group exercise room of Pelham’s 24e Fitness was full of people excited to learn some new dance moves at the gym’s newest endeavor: professional dance classes.

The gym has partnered with IV Motion Dance Company to provide beginner and higher-level dance classes to the public ranging from salsa to swing.

The classes are once a week and will be open to the community for individuals ages 18 and above.

Participants do not have to be a member of the gym to join and are encouraged to come alone or with friends. There is a fee of $10 per lesson.

Dancers are encouraged to wear whatever makes them comfortable. Several dancers were in typical workout gear while some wore their best dancing shoes and outfits.

24e instructor Libby Schropp said she was very excited to bring the option to the Shelby County area.

“I feel as though we need some other options to do on the weekends other than dinner and a movie,” she said. “What better way to spend a Friday night than meeting new friends and learning to dance?”

IV Motion founders Victor Williams and Irene Naranjo said they are very excited to share their love of dance with others through this partnership with 24e.

“The reason why we love to share our passion with others is because dance is one of the most unique, universal languages,” Williams said. “It is a nice way to communicate not only with your partner, but new people as well. Plus, it is the best self-love and exercise you can ask for. You can easily burn 500 calories in our salsa or swing class. Dancing helps with lowering blood pressure, anxiety, depression and builds confidence, as well.”

The dance classes take place in the 24e group fitness room every Friday at 7 p.m.