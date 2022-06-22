The Shelby County Chamber set to celebrate outstanding Healthcare Professionals

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Shelby County’s leading healthcare professionals will be recognized at The Shelby County Chamber’s Eighth Annual Healthcare Professional of the Year Luncheon presented by Ascension St. Vincent’s and co-sponsored by Shelby Baptist Medical Center and Buffalo Rock.

The luncheon program, which will feature a keynote presentation by Dr. Allison Sullivan Chappell on “Being Proactive for a Healthy Lifestyle,” is scheduled for June 29 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Grande Hall in the Old Mill Square facility in Columbiana.

The Chamber’s Health Services Work Group is hosting this program to recognize those individuals who have made an outstanding contribution in healthcare throughout the county and municipalities. Any healthcare professional employed in Shelby County was eligible to be nominated.

Nominees submitted information about their background, accomplishments, community impact, how they’ve improved the health of their patients and why they chose a career in healthcare. The information received from each nominee was reviewed by three judges and the recipients were chosen.

“Given that Shelby County is the healthiest county in the state, these professionals play an integral part in making that happen each year,” Chamber Vice President Jordan Powell said.

The 2022 nominees in alphabetical order by organization are:

Alabama Psychiatry – Stacy Stuart, CRNP

Bailey Wellness Group – Dr. Dotti Bailey, DSW, LICSW, PIP, RYT-200, RCYT

Central Alabama Wellness – Richard Fallin, LPC

Central Alabama Wellness – Regina Mims, RN

Chiropractic Today – Dr. Irma Palmer

Complete Women’s Care – Dr. Jessica Rodrigues

Eyes on Chelsea – Dr. Jessica Palmer, O.D.

Hayes Eye Center – Dr Robbie Hayes, O.D.

MedsPLUS Consulting – Dr. Jennifer Campbell & Dr. Pauline Long

OrthoSouth – Dr. Brandon Boggan

Precision Chiropractic of AL – Dr. Marty Lovvorn

Premier Family Dentistry – Dr. Joseph Zanthos

PT Solutions Physical Therapy – Tommy Ponder

SAV-A-LIFE Shelby, Inc. – Candace Nix

Shaklee Corporation- Elise Hearn

Southern Wellness – Dr. Becky Halechko M.D.

Southern Wellness – Dr. Gayla Royer M.D.

The FARM- Dr. Beau Beard

Toothbud Dentistry – Dr. Beau Bradford

All 19 nominees will be recognized at the luncheon, and the recipients in four categories – Heart of Healthcare, Committed to Community, Legacy of Excellence and Healthcare Professional of the Year will be announced.

Reservations for the Awards Luncheon can be made by contacting The Shelby County Chamber by phone at 205-663-4542 or by e-mail at info@shelbychamber.org.