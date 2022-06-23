Alabaster FUMC has successful Vacation Bible School

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – Alabaster First United Methodist Church held Vacation Bible School June 13-17 for more than 150 children this year.

This year’s theme was Spark Studios: Created in Christ, Designed for God’s Purpose.

“The biggest highlight for us this year was the mission items collected by the kids to support our international missions,” said senior pastor Arthur Harrison. “The children had a contest to see whether the boys or girls could get the most amount of hygiene items collected. If the boys won, Mrs. Rachael Meyers (director of children’s ministry at the church) was going to get a pie in her face. If the girls won, Pastor Reid (Turner) would get pied.”

Pastor Turner ended up getting pied in the face, but Meyers never saw a secret pie coming and ended up getting pied as well.

“Ultimately, the kids and those who will receive the mission donations were the winners and the kids loved seeing their donations grow every day as a tangible reminder of their impact in helping others,” Harrison said.

Harrison said the church had about 150 kids each day, with about 169 total who registered.

The event took about 60 volunteers to make the week of festivities happen.

“Our amazing volunteers do everything from donating items to decorating and leading classes or serving as small group leaders,” Harrison said. “We have volunteers that provide snacks and hospitality for all of the volunteers the week of VBS, and we have countless people praying and providing financial donations to make it all possible. It is truly a program that involves the entire community.”

Some of the highlights throughout the week for the kids who attended included learning new songs, making crafts and acting out the scripture lessons for the day. But Harrison said, mostly, the kids loved spending time together and seeing friends while making new connections.

“The kids eagerly look to see who is in their group each day and always ask about some of the kids or friends that they don’t see coming,” Harrison said. “They love the community more than anything.”

The church seeks to create an opportunity to share with children how loved they are by God and their community by using VBS as an outreach tool.

“Each child that comes in, whether they are someone who goes to church here or this is the first time they have ever visited a church, goes home knowing a little bit more about God’s love, a little bit more about themselves and who God created them to be, and a little bit more about how to love their neighbors as themselves,” Harrison said. “Our goal is that these seeds planted in children’s lives while they are young will help guide them in their faith as they grow older and expand on that foundation.”

For more information about Alabaster First United Methodist Church, visit Alabasterfumc.org.