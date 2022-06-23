Close to 600 attend Westwood’s ‘God is Monumental’ VBS

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – Children attending Westwood Baptist Church’s Vacation Bible School program had a monumental experience focusing on the Biblical story of Joseph.

Roughly 593 kids attended the week-long event, held June 13-17.

“We serve an awesome God,” said Families Pastor Ric Callahan. “The story of how God used Joseph in the Old Testament to take care of the Hebrew Nation found in Genesis 37-45 was the theme this year.”

“God is Monumental” was able to happen with the help of more than 100 volunteers, dedicating their time during the weeks leading up to this year’s VBS, the week of VBS and after the festivities concluded to help disassemble everything.

“We had over 100 volunteers including teenagers and adults,” Callahan said. “Twelve were men who took off work to help. We are so blessed by people who have a heart to serve and lead. Our teenagers are incredible, loving, servants of God as well. All volunteers are trained, interviewed and background checked. We have an awesome team that works together to invest in kids who will impact their world for Jesus.”

Callahan said some of the highlights from the week included high-energy worship, crafts, recreation time, snacks and Bible study times.

“The kids gave an offering of more than $2,800 for community missions as well,” Callahan said. “Kids enjoy many things about VBS. The Bible study times are highly-creative and engaging. The water day at recreation time is lots of fun, and worship is rocking. Hanging out with friends is always a blast.”

Callahan said the goal for every child who attends the VBS program at the church is to become intrigued by the words of the scriptures they learn about and know that God loves them.

“We want kids to be inspired to become Christ-like in their attitudes and actions,” Callahan said. “We want kids to enjoy their time at church and have a great experience as they learn Bible truths. We want them to become young disciples of Jesus and have a desire to tell their friends about what they learn, and we want them to enjoy their time with the Westwood church family.”

For more information about Westwood church, visit Gowestwood.org.