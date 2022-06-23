Columbiana man charged with murder of grandmother

FROM STAFF REPORTS

COLUMBIANA – A Columbiana man has been arrested and charged with murder for allegedly killing his grandmother.

Richard Alan Howell, 31, was arrested after a Shelby County 911 dispatcher received a call in reference to a suspicious person in the 100 block of Highway 97 in the Summerhill community near Columbiana on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at approximately 7:20 p.m.

Deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded and received additional information, which led them to a residence in the 100 block of Highway 315 in the Summerhill community.

After arriving, deputies discovered the resident, Dinah Davis Northcutt, age 77 of Columbiana, to be deceased in her home.

Investigators from the Criminal Investigations Division then responded to the scene to investigate her death as a homicide.

Following the initial response, investigators discovered additional information that led to the arrest of Northcutt’s grandson, Howell.

He is currently being held in the Shelby County Jail on a $150,000.00 bond for the charge of murder.

Sheriff John Samaniego encourages anyone with information to contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 205-670-6000. An anonymous tip can be made to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777, or on their website at Crimestoppersal.com.