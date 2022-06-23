Hank Aaron portrait auction to benefit Columbiana Youth Baseball

By SCOTT MIMS | Special to the Reporter

COLUMBIANA – An original oil painting of baseball great Hank Aaron by artist Ron Adair is being auctioned off to support Columbiana Youth Baseball.

The 16×20 painting, which was commissioned specifically for an exhibit currently on display at the Shelby County Arts Council, features the baseball legend in his Atlanta Braves uniform, based on a visual reference provided by the Atlanta Braves. The winner of the auction will be announced on July 2.

“Doing that painting was my primary way of contributing to this exhibit, to add a feature to it that would be a good thing and would be a benefit for the baseball program,” said Adair, who grew up in West Texas but currently resides in Helena.

Adair, who worked alongside his late twin brother, Don, is well known for his original oil paintings of baseball players and other athletes that appeared on collectible sports cards printed by major companies Donruss, Topps and Upper Deck. Adair’s freelance art career has also included work for five U.S. postage stamps, sports posters for the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers, and the official oil portrait of Jack Nicklaus for the United States Golf Association, among others.

Adair’s love of the game goes back to his childhood, and this love has continued throughout the generations of his family.

“I played Little League and several of my grandkids played baseball, three of whom at a higher level than pretty much anybody in their age bracket,” Adair said. “My family growing up always liked the game of baseball. It’s their favorite sport.”

Anyone who wishes to view the Aaron portrait and other examples of Adair’s work may do so at the exhibit, entitled “America’s Favorite Pastime—The Art of Ron Adair” at the Shelby County Arts Council’s EBSCO Fine Art Gallery in Columbiana between May 16 and June 30. Gallery hours are Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., as well as during Song Theater performances. The exhibit is made possible by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama’s Caring Foundation.

To bid on the portrait, visit ShelbyCountyArtsCouncil.com to find the link on the slideshow or bid in person at the gallery. Also, there are reasonably priced exclusive art prints from the artist available for purchase.

For more information, call 205-669-0044 or email info@shelbycountyartscouncil.com. For more about Ron Adair, visit RonAdair.com.