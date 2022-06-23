Montevallo Arts Fest sees record attendance, artists

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Montevallo Arts Collaborative held its annual Arts Fest in Orr Park on Saturday, June 18.

The festival was postponed from April because of inclement weather.

More than 140 artists and artisans from across Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia and Florida gathered along the banks of Shoal Creek and offered fine arts and crafts items for sale.

Pottery, jewelry, woodwork, glass, metal, painting, drawing, textiles, photography and other art mediums were represented.

The Best in Show winner was Fred Maybee, a woodcrafter who creates intricately-made wooden toys.

The runner-up was Montevallo’s own Tim Tingle, also a woodcrafter, who is best known for his carved character trees in Orr Park, known as “Tinglewood.”

In addition to fine arts and crafts, artisans offered homemade jams and jellies, lemonades, cookies, soaps, candles and body products.

More than a dozen food trucks were onsite, with everything from barbecue to fruit bowls.

A make-and-take children’s art area and balloon animals by Carl Carrier were huge hits.

Musical entertainment was offered on the Montevallo Main Street stage, as the Random Mountain Ramblers, Brendan Young, Steve Norris, Jim Quakenbush and Common Ground performed for the audience.

The Montevallo Arts Collaborative thanked the volunteers, MAC board of directors and all of the sponsors of Arts Fest.

This year’s Diamond sponsor was Dr. Bobby Shunnarah with Montevallo Family Dentistry.

Gold sponsors were Montevallo Main Street, the City of Montevallo, Montevallo Chamber of Commerce, University of Montevallo College of Fine Arts, April Weaver, Kenneth Paschal, Russell Bedsole, the Original Alabaster Newsletter, Montevallo Drug, CUTCO and Pic ‘n Sav.

Silver sponsors were the University of Montevallo, Dixie Decorations, Blue Phrog Gallery, Trustmark, Red Parrow Invstments, Team Lehman, Falcon Art Supply, Bob Butterworth State Farm, Luma Dentistry, Rockco Funeral Home, Law Offices of Chris Smitherman, JP Builders and Shelby County.

Bronze level sponsors were Anderson Eye Care and LELCO.