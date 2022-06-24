Betty Jean (Collum) Cofer

Calera

Betty Jean (Collum) Cofer, age 84 of Calera, passed away suddenly Wednesday, June 22 at Shelby Baptist Medical Center in Alabaster. She was born in Shelby County on Oct. 26, 1937; the daughter of the late William D. Collum and the late Iwana Nelson Collum.

Betty retired after 31 years of service as an educator. She taught fourth and fifth grade math and then went on to spend the majority of her career teaching special education. A majority of her years in education were spent serving at Calera Elementary School. She loved her family and enjoyed music and singing.

She was the beloved pianist at her church where she was a charter member, Northside Baptist Church in Calera. She also taught Sunday School for many years. Betty also had a heart for missions and remained active in her church until her sudden death. It is without doubt that she has touched countless lives in Calera and surrounding areas during her life.

She is survived by her son, Curtis Lee (Anita) Cofer, Jr. of Calera; daughter, Shelly Cofer of Calera; grandchildren, Michael Morrison, Leah (Jeremy) Compton, and Keith Cofer; great grandchildren, Lillie Compton and J.C. Compton; brother, Norman “Bo Jack” Collum of Pelham; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Lee Cofer, Sr.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 25 at 3 p.m. at Northside Baptist Church in Calera with Rev. Nick Seamon and Rev. Bill Collum officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in the Shelby Memory Gardens in Calera.

The family request no flowers, but encourage memorial contributions be made to Northside Baptist Church (General Fund) or to Northside Baptist Church (Mission Fund) at 750 14th St. Calera, AL 35040.

Final care and arrangements entrusted to the Ellison Memorial Funeral Home at Shelby Memory Gardens in Calera.

EllisonMemorialFuneralHome.com