Man dies in car crash along 280

Published 6:05 pm Friday, June 24, 2022

By Staff Reports

FROM STAFF REPORTS

CHELSEA – A Georgia man died in a single-vehicle crash that occurred along U.S. 280 near Chelsea.

The crash, which occurred at approximately 7:55 a.m. Friday, June 24, claimed the life of Jason B. Vaughn, a 45-year-old man from Lagrange, Georgia.

Vaughn was fatally injured when the 2020 International tractor-trailer he was driving left the roadway and struck a guardrail and a tree.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash which occurred on U.S. 280 near the 17-mile marker, within the city limits of Chelsea.

No further information is available. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate.

 

More 280 Reporter

‘She exuded God’s love’: Sharon Yeager remembered at Saint Stephen’s memorial service

Chelsea football boosters ask city for help with locker room project

Fishman revisits Holocaust in latest self-published book

Vakakes continues building excitement with Spain Park youth camp

Print Article

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...