Franklin Owen Griffin

Franklin (Frankie) Owen Griffin, beloved parent, grandparent, brother, uncle and friend died in Columbiana on Monday, June 20, at the age of 55 after a long battle with depression.

Frankie was born July 4, 1966, in Merced, California, to his beloved parents Curtis Delano Griffin and Julia Faye Wakefield.

Frankie’s father served 20 years in the United States Air Force and the family moved to Shelby County in 1973 upon his retirement. Frankie was employed as a tree surgeon for many years. He loved the outdoors and loved to fish with his sons, his brothers and his grandchildren. He also loved hunting and camping, and creating beautiful pieces of wood burning art.

Frankie leaves behind his two sons of whom he was immensely proud of – sons Kacey Wade Griffin, Pulaski, Tennessee, and Dillon Seth Griffin, of Columbiana.

He also leaves behind his beautiful grandchildren, Audrey Jade Griffin of Tennessee; Eevee Nevaeh Griffin; Phoenix Seth Griffin; Lillian Mae Griffin and Mordecai Dillon Griffin, of Columbiana.

Frankie is also survived by his five siblings, brothers, Curtis Wayne Griffin of Brent and Robert Stewart Jerome Griffin (Tamatha) of Columbiana; his three sisters, Danette Griffin-Turner (Tim) of Tallahassee, Florida; Christina Colette Griffin of Huntsville; and Kimberly Kaye Kelley (Barry) of Prospect, Tennessee.

He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many, many beloved cousins, aunts and uncles.

He is predeceased by his parents, and his granddaughter, Aveah Skye Griffin.

The immediate family will hold a private celebration of Frankie’s life on Monday, July 4 in Columbiana. A memorial service is also planned for Saturday, July 9 at 4:30 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 16497 Co. Road 42, Shelby, Alabama, and all family and friends are welcome.