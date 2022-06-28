City Faces: Tracy Arnold of Jane B. Holmes Public Library

Frequent flyers of Helena’s Jane B. Holmes Public Library are more than familiar with the smiling face of Tracy Arnold. Arnold has been the assistant director and cataloguer for the library for over 25 years. As a cataloguer, she creates and maintains item records for the library to make sure everything is running smoothly.

Though she’s not from Helena (she is from Columbiana), Arnold said she has gotten to know so many people through her work at the library that she feels like she lives there. In fact, meeting new people is her favorite part about working with the library.

Having worked in Helena for so long, Arnold has had the opportunity to watch the town grow, and despite that growth she said she loves how it has maintained that small-town feel. In her spare time she loves walking around the lake and taking pictures of wildlife at Joe tucker Park next to the library. She also loves visiting the local shops and restaurants in Old Town and, of course, helps Dan Dearing prepare for events at the library.

Her long career at the library has instilled a strong desire to remind people of the importance of their local libraries and how it can make a difference in people’s lives.