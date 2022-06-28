Helena Magazine

My Helena with Jackson Knox, 2021 Helena Volunteer of the Year

Published 12:20 pm Tuesday, June 28, 2022

By Michelle Love

    1. Good times at the Buck Creek Festival: Buck Creek annual event has been one of the best. One of the best and most hilarious was a very windy day which was keeping the ducks going up stream instead of going over the dam. We had to herd the ducks over the dam against the wind.

     

    1. Camaraderie: Boys Club gathering at Rios on Fridays. There, we discussed everything from football to events at work, or the dreaded politics. At times a napkin would be waved by anyone and the topic would be changed. We left more informed even if opinions didn’t change much.

     

    1. The perfect bite: Zou’s Kitchen Mongolian Beef is a winner in my book. And Bits & Pieces at the former Coal Yard.

     

    1. Santa Claus is comin’ to town: Christmas Eve after Santa comes by on the fire truck. It was Showtime at the Knox’s. The grandchildren would entertain the family with songs poems or a dance routine from class.

     

    1. No Place Like Home…: Sandra and I had just moved in (a few weeks) when Mayor Sonny Penhale came by to welcome us to Helena. Having the mayor welcome your family to town said a lot about the man and Helena. Our first impression of Helena has been well founded.

 

