Alabaster approves one-time lump sum payment for retirees

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – A lump-sum payment for city retirees was approved at a recent Alabaster City Council meeting.

Any active retiree who retired prior to March 1 will be entitled to receive monthly retirement benefits, said the city’s Human Resource Director Tracy Worley.

“We have been blessed with committed employees serving our city through many years of dedication,” Worley said. “By approving this COLA adjustment, it is an additional way to show appreciation for their commitment in helping build Alabaster to where we are today.”

The payments will be distributed to the employees on Oct. 22 and will include $2 for each month the employee worked.

Worley said the purpose of offering this money to the retirees was a one-time lump sum, which is the equivalent of a COLA (cost of living adjustment) for the retirees.

Worley said the majority of employees have worked for the city for 25-plus years before entering into retirement.