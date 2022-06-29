Magic City Theatre on Ice wins bronze in National Theatre on Ice Competition

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Magic City Theatre on Ice team won the bronze medal at the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating National Theatre on Ice competition on June 23.

The organization competed at the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas June 22-23 representing the Birmingham Figure Skating club. They competed against eleven other teams in their division. They placed third in the Choreographic Exercise (short program) with 20.74 points. Ice Theatre of the Rockies placed second with 22.55 points and Houston Ice Theatre skaters placed first with 26.43 points.

This marked the team’s fourth consecutive time making it to the podium. They were national champions in 2018, 2019 and in 2021 in the Open Division, and they also brought home the silver medal in the Intermediate Division in 2019.

On Saturday, June 18, the team previewed their competition program at the Pelham Civic Complex.

Director of the program Anita Saxena said the program’s theme hit close to home for the skaters.

“The theme of our long program reflects what our team has been through the past year: ‘We come from the Steel City where coal and iron ore are mixed at high temperatures to make a hard and tough metal. The mills may try to grind away our lives, but we’re like the steel we forge–resilient and strong,’” she said. “We have persevered in our training despite a pandemic, adversity, and the loss of coaches and skaters.”