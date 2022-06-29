Mayor’s Corner

Happy midweek everyone. We are building up to one of the biggest events of the year. A couple weeks ago, before that last Old Town Live Concert with Rock and Roll Playhouse, I kicked off my weekly letter with the shouting of “Saturday!” several times, like that old 90’s monster track commercials. I think it is only fitting to start this message off the same way but with Sunday.

SUNDAY! SUNDAY! SUNDAY! FREE! FREE! FREE! Come on down to Old Town Helena to enjoy the fun events, vendors, food and Talk 99.5 radio personalities that will lead up to the Helena annual fireworks celebration this Sunday, July 3. This year’s celebration will begin at 5 p.m. on Sunday, and rounding out the night is the best display of fireworks this part of Alabama at 9 p.m.

Starting up the evening will be local artisans nestled along Helena Road through Old Town allowing residents and visitors alike to stroll down the road to find that perfect item for yourself or a gift for someone else. Along with the artisan venders, there will be food trucks available.

We certainly learned our lesson last year and will have several food trucks to provide different options families to enjoy during the event. The food trucks that will be on site serving up their delicious food include Downeast Lobster Company, Papa Murphy’s, Hey Babe, El Tejano, Wasabi Juan’s, Treats Truck, Kona Ice and more (like those good “adult” drinks).

Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to get your spot to rock out with legendary Telluride who will be playing a three hour show for us. Starting at 6 p.m. at Amphitheater Park, Rick Carter and Telluride will be rocking out giving everyone an enjoyable music-filled night. Once you are there and listening to the show you will have one of the best seats in the house to look up to view the colorful fireworks.

That’s right, at 9 p.m. Telluride will end their show and the huge fireworks display will kick off. Over 20 minutes of synchronized fireworks lighting up the Helena skies accompanied by the official Helena Independence Day Celebration soundtrack that will be played over the radio by our amazing friends at Talk 99.5. The music will be played through the stage speakers for everyone at the park to enjoy, but if you watch the firewires from another location make sure you have you radio set to Talk 99.5.

Finally, I would like to thank the members of the Helena Business Association for their coordination of the vendors. The Helena Old Town Board for all of the coordination and set up of Telluride. All of the city employees behind the scenes that help to make this night safe and fun. I hope to see everyone out rocking their best patriotic outfits.

Together As One,

Brian