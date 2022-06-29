Pelham Council approves land purchase agreement with HES Investments, Inc.

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Pelham City Council approved a resolution entering the city into an agreement with HES Investments, Inc. for the purchase of land located near the Pelham Public Library.

The land is approximately 3.29 acres that runs in front of the Pelham Public Library for $1 million and to develop it into a mixed-use entertainment district in the vein of Campus 124.

The project description states the development will consist of at least 7,500 square feet of restaurant, office and/or retail space, and a portion of the property will be developed “for direct public benefit and improvement.”

The agreement will now go under contract, and there will be 180 days of due diligence where the city and property developers will work together to decide what they want the property to look like.

Also, on the agenda was the approval of a professional services contract with Gresham Smith for traffic signal field assessments.

The contract states Gresham Smith will provide engineering consulting services for five traffic signals along County Road 52. The contract also states that the services are not to exceed $2,800 and will include identifying any needed or recommended repairs.

The five signals are located at the following intersections: