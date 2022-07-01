A library update from Jane B. Holmes Library Director Dan Dearing

Greetings from the Jane B. Holmes Public Library.

As you read this, the library Summer Reading Program is well underway, and hopefully everyone has been reading, earning prizes and attending great library programs!

Happy Fourth of July to all Helena residents. We want to extend a special thanks to the Helena Fire Department for providing a fun and informative summer program. We look forward to a visit from the Police Department on Wednesday, July 6 at 2:30 p.m. These brave first responders help our library and the community in so many ways, and we appreciate their service!

The Library recently received some new early reader kits from Alabama Public Library Service. These kits check out for two weeks and feature items which help children learn and explore. These activities are meant to help develop school readiness. Ask a library staff member about these kits today.

As for the remainder of the 2022 Summer Reading Program, there is still time to sign up, read and attend some great free programs. In addition to Afternoon Crafts, Storytime, and Board Game Fun, the library has some great events scheduled in July. On Wednesday, July 13 at 2:30 p.m. there is the Teen Close-Out with Book Bingo. On Friday, July 15 at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., popular musician Jim Aycock will sing some children’s favorites! Finally, on Thursday, July 21 at 5:45 p.m., there is the always-anticipated event with the long name– The End of Summer Reading Celebration for Grown Up Readers.

Please check the library website, Facebook page, or call 205-664-8308 for times and locations.

In August, watch for a library appearance at the outstanding Helena Farmers Market and a book display for the popular Dogman series, among other programs.

If you have not visited the library lately, stop by soon to see what is new and check out the summer decorations compliments of library staff members. There are oceans of possibilities when it comes to your reading opportunities!

July Top Picks

Sparring Partners by John Grisham – #1 New York Times bestselling author John Grisham is the acknowledged master of the legal thriller. In his first collection of novellas, law is a common thread, but America’s favorite storyteller has several surprises in store. By turns suspenseful, hilarious, powerful, and moving, these are three of the greatest stories John Grisham has ever told.

The Disaster-Ready Home: A Step-by-Step Emergency Preparedness Manual for Sheltering in Place by Creek Stewart – A complete, step-by-step manual for safely sheltering-in-place at home so you are prepared for any disaster or disease. This practical, field-tested guide will help you protect and provide for your family when any situation arises.

Family of Liars by E. Lockhart – The thrilling prequel to the bestseller We Were Liars takes readers back to the story of another summer, another generation, and the secrets that will haunt them for decades to come.

Ocean! Our Watery World as You’ve Never Seen it Before by DK Smithsonian – Explore the deep blue as you’ve never known before! Jam-packed with fun facts about sea creatures and ocean environments, you can explore sharks, jellyfish, turtles, dolphins, octopuses, penguins, and seahorses, fish and an array of other animals that call the ocean their home.

The School for Whatnots by Margaret Peterson Haddix – This middle grade thriller from Margaret Peterson Haddix delves into the power of privilege, the importance of true friendship, and the question of humanity and identity. Because when anyone could be a whatnot, what makes a person a real friend—or real at all?