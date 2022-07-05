Dr. Harold Emerson Moore

Wilsonville

Dr. Harold Emerson Moore, 94, of Wilsonville, died Thursday, June 30.

A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5 at the Bolton Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at Fourmile Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. Dr. Mike Miller is presiding and Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Dr. Moore was born on May 11, 1928 to the Rev. Ollie Marion Moore and Ethel Roper Moore in Quinton, New Jersey, while his father was in seminary. He was a descendant of Howell Sammons, one of the early settlers of Shelby County.

A 1946 graduate of Shelby County High School, he received his B. S. in Biology from Howard College (now Samford University) in 1951. Dr. Moore was in the U.S. Army Reserve, Medical Corps, Third Army in West Germany during the Korean conflict. He received his D. M. D. degree from the University of Alabama School of Dentistry in 1957 and maintained a practice in the Roebuck area of Birmingham for 48 years.

He served his community in many ways, as a Sunday School teacher and deacon as well as a past president of the East End chapter of Optimists International. Dr. Moore was an avid sports fan, attending and watching many games of the Alabama Crimson Tide and local Birmingham teams.

He moved back to his family farm in 1993 and was happiest working on numerous outdoor projects and tending the extensive flower gardens that he created with his beloved wife of 62 years, Anne Williams Moore, who predeceased him. He and his wife loved the arts, particularly local symphony and theater. He was a man of deep faith and great integrity and was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church, Columbiana.

He is survived by his children, Lisa Anne Moore (Paul Loethen) of Chicago, Illinois; D. Kinley Moore (Sondra) of Alabaster; Ellen Moore Howard (Keith) of Wetumpka; and Dr. Roger E. Moore (Brian Jackson) of Nashville, Tennessee; a sister, Ruby Jean Garmon of Decatur, and a brother, the Rev. Charles C. Moore of Sylacauga, as well as five grandchildren, Dr. Ashley Loethen, Matthew Moore (Kelsey), Lissee Moore Whitehorn (J.T.), Christopher Howard, and Andrew Howard.

Memorial contributions may be made to the mission programs of First Baptist Church, Columbiana. Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.