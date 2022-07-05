Helena Freddy’s delays opening to late July

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – The new Helena location of Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers has announced there will be a delay in its new opening date.

Originally set to open on Tuesday, July 12, the popular chain will instead open Tuesday, July 26.

Kim Huynh, the public relations specialist for Freddy’s, said the change in date is due to a delay in shipment for some equipment necessary for the restaurant to operate.

The restaurant will be located near the intersection of Alabama 261 and Shelby County 52.

The popular restaurant chain offers a varied menu of burgers, hot dogs, milkshakes and frozen custards with locations across the United States. The Helena location marks the third location in Birmingham.

The new location will be in the shopping center on Helena Road that also houses Papa Murphy’s Pizza and Dunkin’.