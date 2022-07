James Denton

Wilsonville

James Denton, age 84, of Wilsonville, passed away Saturday, July 2.

The visitation will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 7 at Wilsonville Baptist Church. The service will follow at 2 p.m. Dr. Steve Thomas is presiding and Bolton Funeral Home is directing. He will be buried at Wilsonville City Cemetery.

