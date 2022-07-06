2022 Kids Fest is all about the lava

By SCOTT MIMS | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – Cultivate Church will host its annual Kids Fest on July 18-20, and anyone ages 4-12 may participate in the event with its fun games, activities, music and worship.

Doors open at 6 p.m. each evening at the church’s Alabaster campus located at 509 First St. SW, and the fun starts at 6:30 p.m. Parents can expect to pick up their kids at 8:30 p.m.

The theme of this year’s Kids Fest is “Lava Lava Luau,” according to Cultivate Children’s Ministry Leader Sheila Jeffreys.

“What the experiences are going to be about is keeping cool when things get hot,” she said. “We all have emotions, and there’s nothing wrong with having emotions. The Lord teaches us how to handle our emotions the way we should. There are biblical examples of how to do that.”

Kids Fest begins with a “pre-experience,” in which kids move from station to station to enjoy games, crafts, snacks and a message area.

“That’s where they get what the actual meat of the lesson is for that particular day,” Jeffreys said.

Following the pre-experience, the participants go into worship featuring live music followed by a fun skit. Jeffreys said the music includes fun moves that the kids can easily follow. Then, each evening ends with prayer before parent pickup.

“The whole process is very secure,” Jeffreys said. “We have a pre-registration process, and then the information is taken with emergency contacts and also the child’s information. The child is given identification and the parents have to provide that same identification. The child can only be released to them.”

Offerings taken up during Kids Fest will support Hunger House, a place that provides food, help and education to the children of Juarez, Mexico. The mission of the organization is to meet the physical, emotional and spiritual hunger of area children.

A registration link for Kids Fest can be found on the church’s website, CultivateChurch.tv. For more information, email Jeffreys at sheila@cultivatechurch.tv.

“We love to do it because it’s a way that we can bring the kiddos into a fun environment and they can learn about Jesus,” Jeffreys said. “This is for our whole community. It’s not just for Cultivate Church. It’s just a really fun thing that we do in the summer to serve our community.”