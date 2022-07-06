Alabaster SnoBiz location to open next week

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – For anyone looking for a cool treat during the summer months, SnoBiz Alabaster hopes to provide customers with flavorful snow cones as early as next week.

Stephen and Dianna Downs are gearing up to open the doors at 134 Market Center Drive in Alabaster, just off of Alabama 119 between Tiger Rock Martial Arts and Restore Church.

“Our goal is to provide everyone’s favorite flavors in a cool, beach vibe and relaxing place,” the Downs’ said. “Customers will have several options for seating. We have indoor as well as outdoor seating, and a tiki bar as well as a couple of Adirondack chairs for lounging.”

Additionally, customers can also enjoy a “selfie wall” for anyone who enjoys social media.

SnoBiz has been providing customers with flavored ice since 1989 when the first SnoBiz opened in Minnesota. Popularity with the snow cones grew, and roughly 70 locations were opened in the United States by 1992.

Currently, there are about 2,000 dealers in more than 20 countries now and almost every state in the U.S. has a SnoBiz location.

This will be the only SnoBiz location for Alabaster, something the couple is excited to bring to the city.

Part of the appeal for snow cone lovers is the array of flavors. They said since promoting SnoBiz Alabaster on social media platforms, local customers have shown interest in peaches and creme, banana and grape.

“We have also had a lot of interest in our sugar free options as well as anything with creme on it,” the couple said. “We hope to provide a fantastic product with stellar service in a relaxing environment.”

For more information about the store, visit the business Facebook page at “SnoBiz of Alabaster” or on Instagram at “Snobizofalabaster.”