CBK offering summer camps for school-age kids

By SCOTT MIMS | Special to the Reporter

COLUMBIANA – Columbiana Baptist Kindergarten is offering several summer camps for school-age children stretching into the month of August.

Even though the first of seven summer camps—marine science—has passed, the remaining six will cover geology, arts and crafts, STEAM-related water activities, paper mache, creative painting, and education about the countries of the world.

CBK Director Liz Isbell said the camp is open to the public for the first time this year, and that discounts are available to families with multiple children.

“I’m excited to see how it turns out by the end of the summer,” Isbell said. “Some of our teachers have a passion for science; some have a passion for art. When I got this job I wanted to tap into people’s God-given talents. This gives us a chance to pour into kids outside our community.”

CBK is a preschool ministry at First Baptist Church Columbiana.

Following are brief descriptions of each camp, along with dates, ages and fees:

• Geology: Rocks, Minerals, Volcanoes, Explosions—July 11-15 for children who have completed 4K through second grade. It’s a “rocking” good time with hands-on experiments, volcanic explosions and educational enjoyment. The cost is $165.

• Arts and Crafts—July 18-22 from 1:30-4:30 p.m. for children who have completed second through fourth grade. This camp includes daily arts and crafts projects, self-guided artistic creations, indoor and outdoor play. The cost is $185.

• STEAM: Focus on Water Activities—July 18-22 for children who have completed 4K through second grade. Participants will be keeping cool with indoor and outdoor water play, experiments and creations with a STEAM twist. The cost is $165.

• Paper Mache and Play—Tuesdays, July 12-Aug. 2 for ages 5-7. This camp will include a summer-long ice cream sundae paper mache project, an edible ice cream sundae party, indoor and outdoor games. The cost is $170.

• Around the World—July 11-15 from 1:30-4:30 p.m. for second through fourth grade. Each day the kids will visit a new country and learn about the culture, food, clothing, wildlife, map skills and more. They will enjoy puppet shows, crafting, indoor and outdoor play. The cost is $175.

• Creative Painting—July 11-15 from 1:30-4:30 p.m. for second through fourth grade. Participants will use different types of paints on varying surfaces including canvas, shirts, paper and more. The week will include water-gun painting, free play and more. The cost is $175.

To register for one of the camps, email lisbell@fbccol.net or call 205-669-2473. For more information, visit the CBK Facebook page.

“As a mom, I just want a safe place for our kids to go, and that they’re being loved and cared for,” Isbell said.