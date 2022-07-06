Clemmie Jean Duck

Vincent

Clemmie Jean Duck, age 93, of Vincent, passed away Sunday, July 3. Clemmie was born May 17, 1929 to Alice Abbott and Leroy Abbott.

Clemmie is survived by her daughter, Willowdean Castleberry; her daughter, Faye Currie; her seven grandchildren; and her 10 great grandchildren.

Clemmie was preceded in death by her daughter, Billy Jean English; her mother, Alice Abbott; her father, Leroy Abbott; her brother, Leroy Abbott Jr.; her brother, Charles Abbott; her sister, Lorene Tinsley; and her sister May Abbott.

A visitation for Clemmie will be held Thursday, July 7 from 5-7 p.m. at Curtis and Son Funeral Home. Funeral service will occur Friday, July 8 at 2 p.m. at Curtis and Son Funeral Home. Clemmie will be laid to rest in Vincent City Cemetery.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at Curtisandsonfunerals.com for the Duck family.