Helena fireworks wow at Independence Day Celebration

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – On Sunday, July 3, thousands of Shelby County residents flocked to Old Town and Amphitheater Park for the city of Helena’s annual Independence Day Celebration.

Mayor Brian Puckett estimated more than 10,000 people were in attendance for this year’s festivities. Even with a little rain, participants were ready to party. Several parties brought umbrellas to prepare for inclement weather, but once the rain passed, it was a roaring good time for all.

The event lasted from 5-9 p.m. with various food trucks set up for everyone to enjoy dinner while listening to music from the band Telluride.

“It was great to see all of the families out there having a great time listening to music leading up to the fireworks, and it just serves as another example of that community culture we have in Helena,” Puckett said.

He added he and the other city leaders hope to continue to grow the event each year, and credits the event’s success to the many volunteers who devote their time.

“I want to thank the Helena Old Town Board for hosting an awesome concert, as well as the food vendors, the Helena Business Association for setting up the vendors along Hwy 261, and the members of police and fire that help keep everyone safe,” he said.