Mayor’s Corner

I may be biased on all things Helena, but you must admit that this past Sunday was one heck of a party that ended with 23 minutes of bright “bangs” of fireworks over Old Town celebrating our great nation. An estimated crowd of 10,000 packed the streets of Old Town and Amphitheater Park to enjoy the concert and fireworks. There are so many volunteers that worked so hard to put on this event each year, and this year’s event was on point.

This week, I want to update everyone on the progress we’ve made at Joe Tucker Park as well as spotlight a couple of events that are coming up later in the month. As of this morning, the last few spots of water in the pond at Joe Tucker Park are disappearing, and we are gearing up for the next phase.

With the ground already exposed, we will need to continue the drying process which will then allow for the excavation equipment to operate without sinking into the mud. Once the dredging begins, the entire park will need to close to ensure the safety of the public. Watch for updates on park closures as well as updates through social media and signage.

Our annual Bulk Trash Day is coming up on Saturday, July 16. It’s time to clean out your garage, basement, or house in general to take advantage of bringing your unwanted items to the Sports Complex dumping site. This year’s event will be from 7 a.m. – 12 p.m., and we will allow pretty much anything except for paint, tires, TVs, mattresses, batteries and other corrosives. We are asking everyone to use common sense with what can and cannot be dumped so, hopefully, we won’t have a full engine, a boat and the other ridiculous items that have been dumped in the past. Be sure to say hey to me while I check everyone’s proof of residency (driver’s license or Helena utility bill).

The final event I want to start drawing everyone’s attention to is the next concert in the Summer Concert Series presented by the Helena Old Town Board. Grab your 90’s county attire and get ready to party all night on Saturday, July 23 for the world’s most powerful 90’s country band: Mustache The Band (Mustachetheband.com). Chris Posey Band opens the show at 6:30 p.m., and Mustache The Band will hit the stage at about 7:30 p.m. If you don’t know them, I seriously encourage you to go check out their website.

As always, every weekend there are things going on around town, and it would not be possible without all the volunteers in the community giving back for all to enjoy. I hope that everyone has a great rest of the week, and don’t forget to swing by the Farmers Market on Saturday morning. Until next Wednesday, be safe and have fun.

Together As One,

Brian