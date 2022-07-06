New Dollar General under construction in Chelsea

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

CHELSEA – Work is progressing on a new Dollar General location in Chelsea.

The store, which will be Chelsea’s first Dollar General, will be located at the intersection of Shelby County 36 and Shelby County 39.

As construction continues, other details of the project are falling into place.

On Tuesday, July 5, the Chelsea City Council approved an ABC retail beer and table wine license (off-premises only) for the store.

An opening date for the store has not been announced.

The store’s address is 81 County Road 36, Chelsea, 35043.

Chelsea’s Dollar General will join multiple locations in municipalities throughout Shelby County, including Alabaster, Calera, Columbiana, Harpersville, Helena, Montevallo, Pelham, Shelby, Vandiver, Vincent and Wilsonville.