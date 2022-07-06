Pelham celebrates return of Fire on the Water

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The beach of Oak Mountain State Park was packed with families on Sunday, July 3 as Shelby County residents celebrated the return of the annual Fire on the Water event.

The event is held every year as a way to celebrate the Fourth of July.

The parks opened at 7 a.m. and families were allowed to spend the day on the beach enjoying the sand and sunshine. While Fire on the Water officially started at 5 p.m., several families spent the whole day at the park. Pelham’s Communications Manager Ainsley Allison said this year’s event had roughly 10,300 people in attendance.

“We are thrilled to see attendance for Fire on the Water back at pre-pandemic levels,” she said.

While families played volleyball, soaked up the sun or swam in the lake, music was provided by local DJ Blaze Entertainment, and families were encouraged to grab a bite to eat from local food trucks such as Chubbfather’s, Krazy Good and El Taquerito. Guests were also treated to special performances from Flipside Watersports.

At 8:30 p.m., the American Legion Matthew Blount Post 555 presented the American flag to the National Anthem. At 9:00, the evening was capped off by a special firework show overlooking the lake.

“We are always happy when people choose to spend time in Pelham,” Allison said. “When you come to Oak Mountain State Park, you come to Pelham. While you’re here, we hope you’ll explore the other unique recreational opportunities we have to offer.”