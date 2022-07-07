James Charles Miller

James Charles Miller passed away Monday, July 4. He was born on Dec. 27, 1942.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Kermit Miller and Catherine Mary Miller (nee Mahoney) of Cincinnati, Ohio. Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Jackie Hocter of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Survivors include his wife, Maxie of Indian Springs; daughter, Pamela of Sterrett; son, Andy of Norfolk, Virginia; grandchildren, Zach, Drew, Jakob and Alex, all of Virginia; sister, Gloria Horne of Cincinnati, Ohio; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Cremation was chosen and ashes to be returned to his home in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, Samaritanspurse.org.