Setting the table: Hoover Restaurant Week to overlap with The World Games

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

HOOVER – As thousands of athletes compete in The World Games in Birmingham over the next two weeks, a popular culinary event in Hoover will aim to bring many of the spectators to local restaurants.

Hoover Restaurant Week 2022: World Games Edition will be held July 7-17, and nearly 40 restaurants are set to participate.

“We will have people from all over the world, and we say often that you can get the food of the world right here in Hoover, Alabama,” Mayor Frank Brocato said before he presented a Hoover Restaurant Week 2022 resolution at the July 5 Hoover City Council meeting.

According to the resolution, Hoover Restaurant Week 2022 encourages Hoover residents and visitors to discover the city’s diverse culinary heritage and experience Southern hospitality Hoover style.

“Hoover’s culinary offerings include farm-to-table freshness, comfort food, international fare and a selection of craft brews, artisan wines and distilled spirits,” the resolution read. “Last year, 35 restaurants participated and raised over $3,000 for Hoover charities, including Hoover Helps.”

Participating restaurants are asked to provide a food special for the week—a special food option, special prices or a special deal—and are encouraged to make a donation to a local cause.

The 2022 Hoover Restaurant Week participants include: Baba Java Coffee, Baja California Grill, Modern Indian Cuisine & Bar, Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, CakEffect, Casual Pint, Clean Eatz, Fab Fruit, Farrelly’s Southern Bar & Kitchen, Fried Green Tomato’s, GRK Street, Johnny Brusco’s Pizza, Kabob-Licious Indo-Pak Grill, La Brisa Mexican Cuisine, Moe’s Original BBQ, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Silver Coin Indian Grill, Tre Luna Bar & Kitchen, Unagi Bento – Sushi, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, Brock’s Gap Brewing Company, The Whole Scoop, Wings Plus V Grill, The Craft Burger, Hometown Fare, Jake’s Soulfood Café, Los Pedros Mexican Grill, Perfect Note Restaurant, What’s Your Flav? Shaved Ice, Saw’s BBQ, Wasabi Juan’s Sushi Burritos, Jubilee Joe’s, La Conchita Bakery & Pastry, Valleydale Nutrition, Whiskey Foxtrot Burger Dive, The Anvil Pub & Grill, Teriyaki Madness and Kamali Creole Kitchen.

“Hoover is expecting tens of thousands of hungry spectators to visit Hoover and watch the international softball games at the Hoover Met Complex,” the resolution read. “This event provides a unique opportunity to support and showcase the diverse dining experience at our local dining establishments throughout the city. The world is coming to Hoover; let’s set the table.”

For more information and updates, visit Hoover Restaurant Week’s Facebook page.