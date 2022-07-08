Charles W. Estell

Pelham

Charles W. Estell, 90, of Pelham passed away Monday, July 4.

He served in the Korean War.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and Nellie Estell; brothers, Harold Estell and Gene Estell; sister, Sue Short; and stepchildren, Gary Headley and Susan Headley.

He is survived by his wife, Doris Estell; brothers, Jack and Roger Estell (Gail); sisters, Eillen Spangler, Carolyn Green, Judy Estell and Shirley Hamilton (Don); children, Karen Gambrell (Mike) and Gary Estell (David); stepdaughters, Pam Dumas (David) and Angela Ryan; 10 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.

Charles requested a private burial.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.