Rhonda E. Sykes

Wilsonville

Rhonda E. Sykes, age 64, of Wilsonville, passed away Thursday, July 7.

The visitation will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 9 at Bolton Funeral Home. The service will follow at 11 a.m. Dr. Mike Miller is presiding and Bolton Funeral Home is directing. She will be buried at Pinelawn Gardens.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Bruce and Geraldean Bates.

She is survived by her loving husband, Mike Sykes; her son, Brandon Sykes (Kristen); her daughter, Amanda Morris; her sister, Cindy Crabb (Terry); and her grandchildren, Cole, Nick, Camille, Kutler, and Sawyer.

