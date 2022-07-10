Pelham’s Delta Blues Hot Tamales to permanently close

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Pelham restaurant Delta Blues Hot Tamales made the announcement on Saturday, July 10 that it will be officially closing its doors to the public.

“We would like to send a heartfelt thanks to all of you who have supported us over the years,” owners Adam and Fawn Freis wrote in a Facebook post. “While we have had some times that were tough, each and every moment has been rewarding. Sadly, it is time for the days of Delta Blues Hot Tamales to come to an end.”

The restaurant first opened in 2015 in the popular Cobb Lane area of downtown Birmingham. Delta Blues offered a diverse menu that celebrated Cajun favorites such as fried frog legs, homemade tamales with a creole twist and even some classic desserts. From the beginning, the owners aimed to create a menu that was sensitive to the main food allergies such as celiac disease, soy and eggs. In 2020, they moved the location to Pelham, where they hoped to stay for many years.

“Over the years, we have strived to provide a place that not only celebrated our personal food heritage, but one that was safe for those with food allergies and restrictions,” their Facebook statement reads. “We wanted nothing more than to be a gathering spot for all, regardless of dietary needs. We believe for seven wonderful years we did just that, all the while making new memories and friends.”

The restaurant’s last day of operation will be July 31.