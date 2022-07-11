Helena City Council approves relocation of City Hall to new Hillsboro Town Center

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – The Helena City Council approved a resolution to move the Helena City Hall to the future Hillsboro Town Center at its meeting on Monday night, July 11.

The Hillsboro Town Center is part of a long-term development plan known as “Helena Forward” and will be located at the intersection of Hwy 52 and Hillsboro Parkway at the southeast corner of the master-planned residential community of Hillsboro.

“With this action taken, we enter into the first phase of the Helena Forward development plan, which includes the relocation of City Hall to the new Hillsboro Town Center in addition to building a multi-use competitive sports complex,” Mayor Brian Puckett said. “Helena Forward brings together public and private resources to positively impact our city and residents. We’re working together for the growth and betterment of our city.”

The Hillsboro Town Center is already in development, and the city will release information regarding retail partners as the project continues to grow.

The proposed sports complex will be approximately 50 acres with state-of-the-art facilities and recreational areas including fields for baseball, softball, lacrosse, soccer, football and other competitive sports. The name and official location of the sports complex will also be released as the project develops.