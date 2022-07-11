Lisa P. Richardson

Alabaster

Lisa P. Richardson, 60, of Alabaster, passed the morning of Friday, June 24.

She was diagnosed with Stage III Pancreatic Cancer in Fall 2021 and fought to overcome the disease until the end. She passed in her home of 25 years, surrounded by her family.

Lisa was born on July 12, 1961, to LV and Helen Hudgens in Paragould, Arkansas. Lisa grew up in Stuttgart, Arkansas and was the youngest of three siblings. She attended Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, Arkansas, graduating in 1983 with a bachelor’s degree, before moving back to Stuttgart. There, she met her future husband through a blind date set up by her sister and future father-in-law. One year later, Lisa married Ron H. Richardson on September 14, 1985, then moved to Birmingham, Alabama in 1987. They had their daughter, Sarah, in 1992.

Lisa worked as the Credit Manager at Spradling International Inc. in Pelham for 15 years. She was an excellent credit analyst, managing a multi-million-dollar portfolio of accounts receivable with near zero credit losses. Lisa worked for as long as her health allowed and loved her Spradling Family.

In addition to her work, Lisa was an avid genealogist, baker, chef, music lover, homemaker, and craftsperson. She loved spending time with her family and her dogs, and went above and beyond to make those she loved feel cared for and special.

Lisa is survived by her husband of nearly 37 years, Ron H. Richardson; daughter, Sarah Richardson Trahan (John Paul Trahan); older sister, Pam Colbert (Mark); and mother-in-law, Patricia Richardson. Lisa was expecting the birth of her first grandchild in Winter 2022.

She was preceded in death by her parents, LV Hudgens and Helen Lucille Hudgens, and older brother, Phillip Michael Hudgens.

The memorial service for Lisa Richardson was Saturday, July 2 at Ridout’s Southern Heritage Funeral Home, Pelham.

The family suggests that memorials or donations may be made in Lisa’s memory to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at PanCAN.org.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at Lisa Richardson’s memorial page at SouthernHeritageFunerals.com for the Richardson family.